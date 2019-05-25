Photo Flash: First Look At BREAKING THE SHAKESPEARE CODE

Hey Jonte! Productions is pleased to share with Broadway World a first look into the world of BREAKING THE SHAKESPEARE CODE by John Minigan, directed by Stephen Brotebeck. Breaking the Shakespeare Code is currently playing through Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at The Black Box at 440 Studios (440 Lafayette St, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10003).

Eighteen-year-old Anna (Miranda Jonte*) approaches Curt (Tim Weinert), a callous young acting instructor at the women's college she attends, to ask him to coach her for an upcoming audition. Though initially dismissive, he agrees to work with her only when she survives his challenges to her work on Julius Caesar's Portia. Their lives converge personally and professionally over the next sixteen years as they try to find the right moment and opportunity to finally reveal their true feelings for one another. ?

Breaking the Shake! speare Code plays the following performances:

Thu, May 23rd at 8:00pm

Fri, May 24th at 8:00pm

Sat, May 25th at 3:00pm (talk-back) and 8:00pm

Sun, May 26th at 2:00pm

Tue, May 28th at 8:00pm

Wed, May 29th at 8:00pm

Thu, May 30th at 8:00pm

Fri, May 31st at 8:00pm

Sat, June 1st at 3:00pm and 8:00pm

Sun, June 2nd at 2:00pm

Tickets are $20 and are now available online at eventbrite.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the venue 30 minutes prior to show time.

Running Time: 80 minutes with no intermission

Info: www.heyjonte.com

Direct link to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breaking-the-shakespeare-code-tickets-60150476695?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association





