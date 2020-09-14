Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents THE ICEBREAKER SERIES: RADIAL GRADIENT
Tune in September 27th at 6:00pm
Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents The Icebreaker Series; an event dedicated to presenting new works in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The Collective will present works that span the far reaches of storytelling through theatre and music while commenting on the human experience.
The Collective would like you to join them for a full-length reading of "Radial Gradient" by Jasmine Sharma.
Synopsis:
A hate crime has taken place at a liberal University in America. Three women enter a research study planning to create positive change, but instead, uncover their complicated shared history. Jasmine Sharma's new play, Radial Gradient challenges what complicity looks like - what do we do if it looks like us?
Directed by Abott Harper
Cast includes Hailey Brunson, Amy Prochaska, and Karina Patel
Spetember 27th
6:00pm
Live Online
Zoom Meeting link will be posted on Facebook and Instagram
Admission is Pay-What-You-Can or become a member of their Patreon!
To find out more about The Collective, please visit their website.