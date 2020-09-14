Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents THE ICEBREAKER SERIES: RADIAL GRADIENT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in September 27th at 6:00pm

Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents The Icebreaker Series; an event dedicated to presenting new works in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The Collective will present works that span the far reaches of storytelling through theatre and music while commenting on the human experience.

The Collective would like you to join them for a full-length reading of "Radial Gradient" by Jasmine Sharma.

Synopsis:

A hate crime has taken place at a liberal University in America. Three women enter a research study planning to create positive change, but instead, uncover their complicated shared history. Jasmine Sharma's new play, Radial Gradient challenges what complicity looks like - what do we do if it looks like us?

Directed by Abott Harper

Cast includes Hailey Brunson, Amy Prochaska, and Karina Patel

Spetember 27th

6:00pm

Live Online

Zoom Meeting link will be posted on Facebook and Instagram

Admission is Pay-What-You-Can or become a member of their Patreon!

To find out more about The Collective, please visit their website.

