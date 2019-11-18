Performance Added For UNMAKING TOULOUSE-LAUTREC

For Immediate Release

Celebrate the 155th Birthday of Toulouse-Lautrec with the cast of

UNMAKING TOULOUSE-LAUTREC

Special Added Performances Friday, November 22 at Madame X

"Altogether Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec is a weird and wonderful little show… Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec will bring you, if not down to earth, then into an intimate space where the mind of a great, troubled artist can live on for a new generation." –Jon Sobel, Blogcritics "Overall, Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec represents both excellence in devised theater-making as well as some good escapist entertainment." – Chloe Edmonson, offoffonline.com "I wish Moulin Rouge were half as inventive as Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec." – Jose Solis, American Theatre's Token Theatre Friends Bated Breath Theatre Company will celebrate Toulouse-Lautrec's 155th birthday with special added performances on Friday, November 22 at 6:30pm & 8pm of their acclaimed immersive, environmental production UNMAKING TOULOUSE-LAUTREC, selected as one of the 11 "best immersive plays and interactive theatrical experiences on Broadway and beyond" by Time Out. Audiences attending the 6:30pm performance are invited to come at 5pm for some complimentary birthday cake and wine at Madame X in Manhattan's historic Greenwich Village (where Madonna recently celebrated her birthday). UNMAKING TOULOUSE-LAUTREC invites you to discover the bohemian world of the Belle Epoque with Henri Toulouse-Lautrec-artist, aristocrat and all-around 19th Century bad boy. Dive into the underbelly of old Paris as you drink innovative house-made cocktails, lounge in a totally immersive Parisian-style salon, and rub shoulders with the dancers, prostitutes and outcasts that inspired the most enticing, elegant and provocative art depicting the decadence and sexuality of post-impressionist France. Through dance, imagery, vignettes, and text, the production combines modern music and language while exploring the ecstasy of creativity and the agony of the body in the sexiest art history lesson you'll ever have. This immersive, environmental production is conceived and directed by Mara Lieberman and devised by Bated Breath Theatre Company members Mia Aguirre, Derya Celikkol, Marisa Gold, Sean Hinckle, Allison Houser, Matt Mastromatteo, Nicole Orabona, David Raposo, Lisa Timmel, and Lauren Winigrad. The cast includes Mia Aguirre, Derya Celikkol, Kat Christensen, Luke Couzens, Daniel George, and Glori Dei Filippone. Original music is by Nathan Leigh. The production team also includes Gail Fresia (costumes), Tara O'Con (choreographic consultant), Derya Celikkol (production design). Mara Lieberman has served as Executive Artistic Director of award-winning Bated Breath Theatre Company since 2012. For Bated Breath she has directed and served as lead writer for all of Bated Breath's shows since she took the helm including Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec and the award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts (New England Museum Association's Annual Conference in 2017, International Festival of Arts and Ideas). Mara wrote and directed Bated Breath's interactive art auction play, Beneath the Gavel, which ran Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters and has had recurring performances at Broadway's supper club, Feinstein's/54 Below. Her new short play (co-written with Jamie Roach) The Pride of Christopher Street, premiered in December 2018 at The Up Close Festival at the New Ohio Theatre. She has also adapted and directed plays at The New York International Fringe Festival and HERE's American Living Room Festival. Bated Breath Theatre Company is an immersive theatre company that creates unique performances from the ground up. The Company uses physical theatre to put the life back into historical events, often including audience interaction as part of an unforgettable theatre journey. The Company premiered its interactive art auction play Beneath the Gavel at 59E59 Theatres in 2017 and performs the play on a recurring basis at Feinstein's/54 Below. They've performed at their award-winning Freedom: In 3 Acts as part the New Haven Festival of Arts and Ideas and at the New England Museum Association Annual Conference as part of the keynote address. Bated Breath's short play The Pride of Christopher Street was part of the Up Close Festival at the New Ohio Theatre. Bated Breath is also currently working on a new interactive wine tasting play in collaboration with wine journalist Jane Anson. For more information visit www.batedbreaththeatre.org. UNMAKING TOULOUSE-LAUTREC runs Wednesdays at 7pm & 9pm through January 8, 2020 with special added performances on Friday, November 22 at 6:30pm & 8pm. (Please note: there will be no performances on Nov. 27 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 25 for Christmas or Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.) Running time is 60 minutes. Madame X is located at 94 West Houston Street, between LaGuardia Place and Thompson Street -- accessible from the B,D,F,M trains at Broadway/Lafayette. You must be 21+ to attend. Tickets are $40 - $55 and include one complimentary beverage. Tickets are available at www.unmakinglautrecplay.com. ### Press materials available for download HERE:

