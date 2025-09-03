Parallel Exit's MOVE IT! Comes to 3AM Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Parallel Exit curates and presents a performance series called MOVE IT!, celebrating some of New York City's most exciting circus and physical theatre artists. This cabaret style evening brings together a diverse and extraordinary group of artists who present short works of physical skill and visual storytelling. Parallel Exit launched MOVE IT! in the fall of 2006 in order to support and promote the work of physical theatre artists and companies in New York City. This performance series appears throughout the year to invite audiences to experience the diversity and excitement of artists working in dance-theatre, mime, clown, and circus. MOVE IT! plays at 7:00pm and 9:00pm on Saturday October 4th, 2025 at 3AM Theatre, 920 35th Ave., Queens, New York 11106.

Artistic Director Mark Lonergan says, "For nearly 20 years, Parallel Exit has offered audiences an opportunity to experience the incredible diversity and talents of circus and physical theatre artists based right here in New York City." The director of the hit circus show "Sunset Circus" continues, "I'm thrilled to have an all-star lineup of artists in this latest edition of our ongoing series at 3AM Theatre, which has quickly become the home of contemporary circus and physical theatre in New York City."