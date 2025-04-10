POINT LOMA Begins At Manhattan Repertory Theatre In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manhattan Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of Point Loma, a chilling, darkly funny, new play about ghosts, and the haunting truth that no one really moves on by Tim Mulligan directed by Ken Wolf.

Based on true events, Point Loma tells the story of Chad, a hospice nurse who takes a job working the night shift in a historic California home in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego near the US military owned Liberty Station. After a series of terrifying events involving some sort of paranormal presence, a ghost-hunting podcast company visits the home to document the events and learn that the home has a gruesome and shocking history rooted in the history of San Diego itself. And that these stories must be told for the living to heal, and for these restless spirits to find peace.

Playwright Tim Mulligan wrote Point Loma based on real events he has experienced in the San Diego home of a friend. In addition to Point Loma, Tim wrote the acclaimed play Witchland, as well as writing the popular World of Witchland trilogy of graphic novels based on his home town, and the best-selling “Perfect 10” cookbooks.

Ken Wolf, Director, and Production Designer, is the Artistic Director and co-founder of Manhattan Repertory Theatre. Together with Jennifer Pierro, Executive Director and co-founder, they have produced over 1000 full length plays and 6000 short plays in New York City. This past December, Manhattan Repertory Theatre's stunning producton of RAWSHOCK by Rita Lewis, (which Ken directed last fall,) was put on Theatrescene.org's "2024 A 10 Best List!" with plays on Broadway. In 2022, Ken directed and produced a highly touted Off-Broadway production of POWERHOUSE by David Harms at A.R.T. / New York Theatres, that received rave reviews..

The Point Loma cast includes Parker Jenkins (The Laramie Project), Ian Brady (Theatre Rhinoceros), Michelle Park (Truth Be Told), Jevon Nicoholson (Labyrinth Theater Company), Keith Keyes (Standby), Jessica Luhmann (The Voice of Broadway), Dave Silberger (Witchland), Nathan Cusson (Law and Order), and Chelsea Clark (Steven Soderbergh's The Knick).

Point Loma begins previews at Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, 3rd Fl. Between 8th and 9th Avenues) on Saturday. May 31st with shows at 3PM and 7PM and Sunday June 1st at 3PM. Opening night is Wednesday June 4th at 7PM.

The regular performance schedule is as follows: Wednesday June 4th thru Friday June 6th at 7PM, Saturday June 7th at 3PM and 7PM and Sunday June 8th at 3PM, then Wednesday June 11th thru Friday June 13th at 7PM, Saturday June 14 at 3PM and 7PM and Sunday June 15th at 3PM. All tickets are $40.

For tickets go to https://witchlandplay.com/point-loma/.

Comments