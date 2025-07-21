PATIENT 13 Comes To The Tank For One-Night-Only NYC Debut In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its critically-acclaimed premiere at Rogue Machine Theater in Los Angeles, Gail Thomas’ solo comedy Patient 13 will make its New York debut on Wednesday, August 13 at 9:30 p.m. at The Tank (312 West 36th St). Written and performed by Thomas and directed by Dan Oliverio, the one-woman show is a hilarious and deeply personal exploration of illness, psychedelics, and radical self-discovery.

Chronically single and craving connection, Thomas is thrown into unexpected territory when a life-altering diagnosis sends her into a clinical trial involving magic mushrooms. What follows is a mind-bending journey through questionable advice, hilarious introspection, and surprisingly profound moments of clarity. As her old life unravels, she finds herself at the center of a trippy, soulful adventure.

Thomas is the winner of the 2024 LA Progressive Progie and LA Hidden Gems Awards, and her story has been featured in The New York Times, The Atlantic (via Michael Pollan), CNN, and Vsauce. Michael Pollan, author of How to Change Your Mind, called her story “a standout.”

Tickets are $33 and available at The Tank NYC. For more information, visit www.patient13show.com.