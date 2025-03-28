PANDORA'S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME Comes to Kitchen Sink

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kitchen Sink Theatre Company will present a fully staged production of the new play “Pandora's Shut-the-Box Game” running from April 27 until May 4th. “Pandora's Shut-the-Box Game” is written by Max Koh, directed by Katie Royse Ginther (Kitchen Sink's Unauthorized Blair Witch Musical and Rocky Horror Picture Show) and stage managed by Arriah Ratanapan (Nine, Hair). The show stars Abby Wheeler (Small Mouth Sounds) and Nijayé Owens understudied by Piper Woods (Conceal me as I am) and Sioban Kiernan (Kitchen Sink's My Daughter and the Exterminator) featuring set design by Lara Knopf (Death of Rasputin) and sound design by Michael Roll (Fences).This will be the premiere of the piece.

The World Government has announced that all of humanity will be eradicated in 86 minutes. Hildy and Evelyn, two teenage best friends, hang out and take bets on how it's going to end. All the while, Hildy is playing a pub game to keep drunk people pre-occupied. Will they win before the world ends?

“Pandora's Shut-the-Box Game” is set to take place at The Tank in Manhattan, NY running from April 27 until May 4th. The Tank NYC is located at 312 W 36th Street in Manhattan. Tickets are $23 with an option to donate to Kitchen Sink Theatre Company's work or purchase discounted tickets at $18.

Biographies

Max Koh (they/them) is so excited to be working on their first KSTC production! Max made a deal with a wizard 700 years ago and gave up their frog kingdom to be a Seattle based playwright, sound designer, and director. Along with their theatre career, Max is a comic book enthusiast, D&D podcaster (check out the Railroad Community Casters Club!), and slayer of evil forest beguilers.

Recent credits include reading all 1000 chapters of One Piece in six months (need more One Piece), doomscrolling on Instagram for play ideas (my bedroom), and spilling their entire Arizona Green tea on the Roosevelt Light Rail station escalator (Seattle, WA).

Katie Royse Ginther (they/them) is a NYC-based producer, director and actor. Originally hailing from the Seattle-area with degrees in both Psychology and Theatre, they came to NYC to grow their theatre company, Kitchen Sink Theatre Company. Katie is the 2022 Region 7 Recipient of the SDC Residency from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, as well as a 2022 Irene Ryan Acting Competition from the same festival. Alongside their company, Katie aims to uplift queer and trans stories through live performance. Katie's NYC producing credits include: 54 Sings Diana the Musical (54 Below), STRIKE/OUT (Producer's Club), Pick*Nic (Brooklyn Art Haus and The Tank), and Poster Child (The Kraine Theater).

Nijayè Owens (she/her) is thrilled to be joining KSTC as Hildy! While this is her first notable role Nijayè is no stranger to theatre having done it since middle school. She is passionate about acting and creating and is so excited to be a part of this community.

Abby Wheeler (she/her) is so excited to be joining the Kitchen Sink team! She is passionate about exploring how classical theatre fits in the modern world and loves helping to bring new work to life. Favorite credits include: Joan in Small Mouth Sounds, Jaques in As You Like It, and Furies in The Oresteia. Much love and thanks to Mum and Joey for their support.

