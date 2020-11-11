Out Of the Box Theatrics to Present a Virtual Reading of Colman Domingo's THE BROTHER(S)

The Brother(s) will be livestramed November 30 at 7 PM ET.

Out of the Box Theatrics will present a virtual reading of​ THE BROTHER(S) ​on Monday, November 30th at 7 PM ET to benefit the all-volunteer organization ​GAPIMNY ​(​Gay Asian & Pacific Islander Men of New York) as part of Trans Awareness Month​. Written by ​Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominee​ ​Colman Domingo, the piece is directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad. Sound and video production by DimlyWit Productions.

"Partnerships and collaborations with other nonprofits are a crucial part of what we do, it's how we build and expand community. We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with GAPIMNY and carry out their mission of empowering queer and trans Asian Pacific Islanders to create positive change," said ​Jorge Donoso​, OOTB Director of Development & New Works.

Based on a 2006 Pushcart Prize winning short story by Lysley Tenorio, ​The Brother(s)​ is a new play by Colman Domingo about the courage it takes to love your family as they are, and not who you want them to be. With a lively trans chorus and a dynamic set design, the entire space will shift quickly from location to location, bringing the story's glittering spectacle to life. Beneath the excitement of the

production's sudden shifts and turns lies an intimate relationship between the protagonist, Edmond, and his mother. The death of an estranged younger sibling presents Edmond and his Ma with a choice: to cling to the memory of "Eric," their little brother and son, or to accept Erica's true identity.

"We are honored to present this important piece during Transgender Awareness Month," said ​Liz Flemming​, OOTB Producing Artistic Director. "This is a crucial time to uplift the voices and experiences of the transgender and gender non-conforming (transgender/GNC) community through education and action. I can't think of a better piece to present this month than ​The Brother(s) ​which is a beautiful and timely depiction of the Filipino Transgender experience."

The cast for ​The Brother(s)​ is ​Jon Norman Schneider (​The Oldest Boy)​ , ​JP Moraga (​Pillowtalk)​ , ​Ching Valdés-Aran​ (​Macbeth​),​ Jeigh Madjus (​Moulin Rouge! The Musical)​, ​Sergio Mauritz Ang (​Ragtime - Playmakers Rep), and Ivory Aquino (ABC's "When We Rise")​. Reservations required and there is a $12 suggested donation for the performance. Half of the donations will go to ​GAPIMNY.

Founded in 1990, GAPIMNY is an all-volunteer, membership-based community organization with the mission to empower queer and trans Asian Pacific Islanders to create positive change. It provides a range of political, social, educational, and cultural programming and works in coalition with other community organizations to educate and promote dialogue on issues of race, sexuality, gender, and health.

Reservations can be made at ​https://www.ootbtheatrics.com/the-brothers

