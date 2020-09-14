Out Of the Box Theatrics and Holmdel Theatre Company to Present a Virtual Reading of LET THE CHIPS FALL WHERE THEY MAY

Live streaming October 5 at 7:15 PM ET.

Out of the Box Theatrics (OOTB) and Holmdel Theatre Company are proud to present a virtual reading of LET THE CHIPS FALL WHERE THEY MAY, A COVID PLAY on Monday, October 5th at 7:15 PM ET on Facebook and YouTube. Written by Bob Stewart, the piece is directed by Fredi Walker-Browne (RENT). Sound and video production by DimlyWit Productions.

"I'm delighted to finally be collaborating festival dedicated to OOTB's mission to diversify American theater by providing an inclusive and accessible platform for artists and patrons, especially in times like these.

"As a producer, I think it is our responsibility to find ways to continue to create meaningful work and support our community during the shutdown," said Colleen Cook, Holmdel Theatre Company Executive Director. "When Fredi presented this thought-provoking piece Liz Flemming and I both agreed it was perfect for the Off the Couch series."

"I am very excited to be collaborating with Holmdel Theatre Company on such a relevant piece of theater," says Flemming. "When I first read this play I was a little uncomfortable. In 12 pages I had to confront life after COVID, classism, and society's complacency. It's not easy to hold up a mirror and face what's in front of you, but it's so important. I hope this piece will spark conversation, leading our audiences to face what is uncomfortable and strive for change."

The cast for Let the Chips Fall Where They May is Jakeim Hart (Sing Street), Terry Lavell (La Cage Aux Folles), Gracie Winchester (Annie Get Your Gun) , Ryan Clardy (Mr. Irresistible) , and David Meenan (42nd Street, A Chorus Line) . The presentation will livestream on OOTB's Facebook page and YouTube channel on Monday, October 5 at 7:15 PM ET and is free to the public, but donations are encouraged.

