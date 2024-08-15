Off The Wall Productions To Return To New York With TIN CHURCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OFF THE WALL PRODUCTIONS will present the world premiere production of TIN CHURCH, written and directed by Robyne Parrish (former resident and current guest cast member of the iconic Sleep No More at the Mckittrick Hotel). TIN CHURCH, inspired by recurring nightmares and an old Tin Church, weaves a sultry southern spell that begs the question, can the wheel of generational trauma ever truly stop spinning? Or are families destined to repeat life's tragedies again and again?

TIN CHURCH will play at the Chain Theatre as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support that may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater. Performances begin Wednesday, October 23 and continue through Sunday, November 23. Opening Night is Friday, October 25 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and available at https://www.ticketor.com/carnegiestage/tinchurch.

The Magnolia smells sweet on the evening breeze, and then it falls and sours, like a secret kept too long. Tin Church is an unsettling, Southern Gothic exploration of generational trauma and the secrets families keep. The dream and waking world collide in this intensely dark comedy where demons come out to play in the low country south. Mary is the oldest of three sisters. It seems she has escaped her small southern town and the monotony of it all for the big city life. Mildred, her mother, has a successful marriage, a big family, and an even larger front porch. She spends her days stirring up sweet tea and gossip. Younger sisters Linda and Sue are well woven into the intricate quilt of secrets this family keeps. One remembers. The other spends her days and nights trying to forget. Through a maze of memories, letters, dreams, and the waking world, TIN CHURCH takes us on a thrilling psychological exploration of things unsaid. Is Mildred as perfect as she insists? Did Mary truly escape after all? What is the secret that binds them?

Born in Ohio and raised in the Carolinas, Robyne Parrish has lived and worked as an Actor/Director/Playwright in NYC for the better part of twenty years. This is her first commissioned play and her first full length world premiere. Parrish and Off the Wall have a storied past, collaborating on multiple projects, notably Sarah Kane's 4.48 Psychosis, Andrea Lepcio's Looking for the Pony, and The Zero Hour by Madeline George. Parrish cites she's been greatly influenced by playwrights Williams, Letts, McNally, Nottage, Shepard and Shanley, "I have a great deal of admiration for Shanley and have since my college years. I'd say Shanley was instrumental in making my childhood desire to be in New York a reality, by bringing the community into focus and allowing his characters to take huge risks and speak deep secret truths. As Actor/Playwrights, Tracy Letts and Sam Shepard always inspired me to embrace the multi-hyphenate within. They wrote rich and deeply emotional characters, like Nottage and McNally. And of course, Williams, a prolific southern Playwright who was known for using his familial relationships as inspiration for his storytelling."

The production stars Marguerite Stimpson (The Elephant Man/Bway) as Mary, Christina Perry (Simpatico/Off-Bway) as Linda, Lilly Tobin (How the Grinch Stole Christmas/Madison Square Garden and National Tour) as Sue, and Virginia Wall-Gruenert (What Kind of Woman/Off-Bway) as Mildred Gilbert.

TIN CHURCH features scenic design by Marie Laster, sound design by Farid Vargas, lighting design by Juliette Louste, and original music by Adia Victoria. TIN CHURCH is produced by Hans H. Gruenert (Off the Wall Productions Pittsburgh), Erika Cuenca (Wall Stageworks LLC Pittsburgh), and Juliette Louste (ViVa Holding ehf Iceland).

TIN CHURCH plays the following regular schedule through Friday, October 25:

Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35 and are now available online at https://www.ticketor.com/carnegiestage/tinchurch .

Running Time: 90 mins

Website: www.insideoffthewall.com/

