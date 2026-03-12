Tier5 Will Present ROMEO & JULIET at El Barrio's ArtSpace This March

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tier5 returns to El Barrio's ArtSpace for a two-night only pop-up production of William Shakespeare's greatest love story, Romeo & Juliet, as a part of their Shakespeare in Love Spring 2026 season.

The Capulets and Montagues hate each other. No one is quite sure why, but they do. So, when Romeo (of the Montagues) and Juliet (of the Capulets) fall truly, madly, deeply in love- things are going to be a little wild.

The greatest love story of all time: and we're putting it together in a week. Our actors and creatives are being given one week of rehearsal to put together an (almost completely) staged pop-up production of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet. You are invited to El Barrio for libations and love, as we raise money for our 2026 MainStage productions and New Play Reading Series.

Romeo & Juliet will run for two nights only: Sunday, March 22nd and Monday, March 23rd, 2026, both at 7pm. Performances will take place at El Barrio's ArtSpace PS109, located at 215 E 99th St, New York, NY 10029.

Tickets are Pick-Your-Tier pricing. Pick the pricing tier that you feel most comfortable paying. A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for both performances to assist those who do not have the means to pay the full price.

Romeo & Juliet will be directed and sound designed by Tier5 Executive Producer and co-founder, James Cougar Canfield.

Our star crossed lovers will be played Tier5 alums Samantha Cullifer* (as Juliet) and Zane Stults (as Romeo). Filling out Montagues, Capulets, and Citizens of Verona are Katy Robinson, Em Whitworth*, Emile Aslan Lacheny, Tanner Bolin, Emily Cordes*, Sophia Carlin, Elizabeth Camacho, Seamus Copland*, Therese (Tea) Marie Rigor, Katie Calderone, and Sydney Davis.

The production will be stage managed by Veronica Murphy, with Huston S. Watson Jr. as Production Assistant. Lighting design by Kim Sanchez, media design by M. Hatten, intimacy direction by Lisa LaGrande, and fight choreography by Alexander Shayeb.

*Denotes a member of Actors' Equity Association. An Equity Approved Showcase.