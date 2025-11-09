OUT/PLAY Presents UNCOMMON WOMEN AND OTHERS By Wendy Wasserstein, December 11-13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OUT/PLAY proudly continues its "Queers Thru the Years" Season 3 with a celebration of LGBTQ+ women in Wendy Wasserstein's landmark production of Uncommon Women and Others, in partnership with MCS Acting Studio, running Thursday December 11, Friday December 12, and Saturday December 13 at 7 p.m.

Uncommon Women and Others follows a group of young adult women reflecting on their college years and the ambitions, anxieties, and friendships that shaped them. Wendy Wasserstein, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and a visionary in writing about and depicting women and queer women characters, portrays their struggles with identity, expectations, and independence with humor and honesty. The 1977 play captures both the optimism and uncertainty of young women stepping into adulthood during a changing cultural era.

Performances are Thursday, December 11 at 7 p.m.; Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday December 13 at 7 p.m. at MCS Acting Studio located at 357 W 36th St # 202, New York, NY 10018.

OUT/PLAY's production of Uncommon Women and Others is co-presented by MCS Acting Studio, directed by Cecilia Bracey, and stage managed by Charlotte Teplitz. Full cast to be announced soon!

OUT/PLAY is a nonprofit performance group dedicated to shining a light on less-often performed theatrical works written by and about the LGBTQ+ experience; and strives to connect actors with audiences by breathing new life into infrequently produced material.