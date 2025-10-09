 tracker
OUR MOTHER, THOU AREN'T IN HEAVEN Will Premiere at The Tank

Performances are set for November 2, November 5, November 7, and November 8, 2025.

By: Oct. 09, 2025
OUR MOTHER, THOU AREN'T IN HEAVEN Will Premiere at The Tank Image
The world premiere of Caitland Winsett's Our Mother, Thou Aren't in Heaven will be performed at the Tank November 2, November 5, November 7, and November 8, 2025. Tickets start at just $20.

Blood may be thicker than water, but that just means it can drown you faster. Estranged sisters Quinn and Aurora have known that for years. When the two are forced to reunite at their mother's funeral, the question of whether or not their relationship is worth the lifeboat takes center stage.

Starring Olivia Gesualdi* and Emily Whalen

Directed by Graydon Gund

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production




