OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL To Have World Premiere At HERE Arts Center

The new play, Oud Player on the Tel by Tom Block, invites audiences to reflect on the absurdity and humanity behind one of the world's most enduring conflicts. The World Premiere production will be presented at HERE Arts Center in SoHo, November 8 - 22.

Opening night is slated for November 8. The limited engagement is directed by Jesica Garrou with an original score written and performed live on the oud by Rachid Halihal. Oud Player on the Tel is presented by the International Human Rights Arts Movement, a not-for-profit committed to amplifying critical voices from artists around the world.

Set against the backdrop of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Oud Player on the Tel follows the story of Amir, a Palestinian olive farmer, who befriends Melke, the patriarch of a newly arrived Jewish refugee family in 1947. As the founding of Israel unfolds, the two families become entangled in friendship, rivalry, and love, highlighting the tragic absurdity of a conflict that has spanned 75 years. The play's surrealist style, underscored by live oud music, draws inspiration from Fiddler on the Roof, providing a poignant yet darkly comedic exploration of the pursuit of coexistence.

The cast features Hari Bhaskar (Disgraced/Stella Adler Conservatory), Inji El Gammal (Bismillah/Wild Project), Maya Koshaba (Protocol-7/Film), Mark Peters (The Fool's Lear/Accidental Rep), Jennifer G. R. Tulchin (Coriolanus/Hudson Classical Theatre), Mark J. Quiles (We Crashed/Apple TV), and Isaiah Stavchansky (After Sitting Zoom Shiva for Zev/The Tank). Gary Brintz (Fiddler on the Roof/National Tour), and Hala Shah (Dual Narratives/Mejdi Tour) serve as understudies.

The creative and Production Team includes Hala Shah (choreography), Richie Ouellette (scenic design), Riva Fairhall (lighting design), Cathy Small (costume design), and A. Kasper (stage management). Oud Player On the Tel is a Kitty Williams Co-Production in tandem with the International Human Rights Art Movement.

Oud Player on the Tel had its first reading at 14th Street Y in NYC, June 2014, and was recently produced as an updated reading at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, in January.

Oud Player on the Tel runs November 8 - 24, with performances Tuesday - Thursday at 8:30pm, Friday - Saturday at 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Running time: 75 minutes. Tiered tickets ($35-$150) are now on sale.

Performances take place at HERE Arts Center, 145 6th Avenue (Enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring), New York City, NY 10013. Subways: C/E to Spring Street, 1 to Houston, N/R to Prince Street. This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison.

More information available at www.oudplayeronthetel.com

BIOGRAPHIES

Tom Block (Playwright) has been a leading figure in Jewish-Muslim peace-building and forensic history for over 30 years. His book, Shalom/Salaam: The Story of a Mystical Fraternity, explores Jewish-Muslim spiritual ties and was praised for its fresh take on the Golden Age of Spain. Published in Turkey in 2010, Block's work extends to his novel The Fool Returns, participation in an interfaith conference at Al-Azhar University, and a series of paintings on Jewish-Muslim mysticism. OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL uses historical research to challenge modern perceptions of Jewish-Muslim relations.

Jesica Garrou (Director) is a passionate advocate for art as a tool for social activism. She is a member of the League of Professional Theatre Women and works with New Perspectives Theatre Company, highlighting overlooked female playwrights. Her work spans from New York City to her home state of Maine, with projects ranging from directing regional theatre, managing multi-day festivals and producing award ceremonies.

International Human Rights Art Movement (Producer) mission is to provide a platform for artists and issues worldwide, promoting freedom of expression, particularly for those silenced or oppressed in their home countries. The organization brings together diverse voices, including artists in exile, activists on the frontlines of social struggles, and creators from various media, connecting artists to foster a broad coalition to support social justice globally. Most known for its yearly International Human Rights Art Festival every December, IHRAM will celebrate its 7th year and feature over 200 artists from around the world in its New York City performance festival.

