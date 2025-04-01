ONYI OKOLI'S TRYNNA BE A PLAYA BUT DON'T KNOW HOW TO PLAY THE GAME Comes to Dixon Place for A Limited Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Onyi Okoli's Trynna Be A Playa But Don't Know How To Play The Game will premiere at Dixon Place for a three-day run with only six performances from Thursday, May 1st - Saturday, May 3rd at 7pm & 9pm.

This high-energy production captures the dating drama, mind games, and hilarious missteps of college students navigating relationships before the era of swiping left and ghosting. Inspired by Danny Hoch, the founder of Hip Hop Theatre in New York, Onyi set out to write and perform theater that spoke to her and her community at the end of her sophomore year in college. She wrote and toured her one woman show, Charmed I'm Sure! to standing room only in Baltimore, MD and brought it to stages in Hollywood, Atlanta, and New York. Recently, she opened for D.L. Hughley, was a finalist for the Brooklyn Comedy Collective's Pitchfest with Sony 1st looks for her self-titled sketch show, and is now managed by 3 Arts Entertainment. Trynna Be A Playa But Don't Know How To Play The Game will be a New York stage debut for half of its cast including Christina Aggrey-Banks, David Rufus, and Trinitee Pearson (Stick Fly) with rising stars Zack Bazile (Ali) and Adelia Castillo (The Winter Guard Play) leading the way. Now, 20 years later, Onyi Okoli is ecstatic to bring her early 2000's college comedy to the stage. If you had a Motorola Razor or a T-mobile Sidekick, this comedy is for you!

Trynna Be a Playa is a one act comedy written & directed by Onyi Okoli. Welcome to the early 2000's where college life was still like A Different World and dating was a little like Two Can Play That Game! It's freshman year. The start of a new life is on the horizon, and the prospect of love is in the air. If only we were given the play book to seal the deal! When DeNecia and Mark find themselves in a budding romance, they quickly seek the help of their besties to show them the way for better...or for worse... It's a laugh out loud comedy that all will enjoy and reminisce over the early 2000's!

Dixon Place is located at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10221. Early Bird Tickets with $10 Discount Code last until April 10th and can be purchased online. Visit: www.trynnabeaplayacomedy.com for online ticket purchases. Follow on IG @trynnabeaplayacomedy for $10 Discount Code.

