ONE WOMAN AND HER DOG World Premiere Coming to Theater For The New City

This October, Theatre for the New City will present the world premiere of William Lyons' One Woman and Her Dog: Diogeneia and Her Dog Cerberus: A Modern-Day Encounter in Times Square, directed by Joe Battista. Performances run October 9-26, 2025 (Thursdays-Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sundays at 3:00 PM; no show October 25).

Set in the bustling chaos of Times Square, the play imagines a startling sight: Diogeneia and her loyal dog Cerberus living in a tent amidst the crowds, neon lights, and endless noise of the city. Part myth, part social critique, the piece asks audiences to consider whether we are truly living authentically or merely playing roles dictated by society.

"Diogeneia and Cerberus dare us to ask: Are we living authentically, or merely performing?"

The production stars Zoe Anastassiou (Diogeneia), Alexandra LaLiberte (Cerberus), Joel Bernstein (Herakles), Shannon Van Esley (Eunomia), and John Barilla (Hermes). Musical background score is led by Ron Raymond, with Zianni Orange on percussion and Joe John Battista on guitar. The production is produced by Joe John Battista and Roslyn McKay.

Playwright William Lyons, a philosopher and dramatist whose works have premiered in London, Melbourne, and New York, brings a lifetime of philosophical inquiry to his theatre. His plays Socrates and His Clouds, Wittgenstein - The Crooked Roads, and All the Hours have been staged internationally and published by leading houses. One Woman and Her Bitch-twice shortlisted in major competitions-now makes its debut at Theatre for the New City before transferring to London's Etcetera Theatre in November.

Director Joe Battista, Artistic Director of the 13th Street Repertory Company and Founder of Screaming Mimes Theater Company, brings his signature experimental vision to this myth-meets-modernity work, which blends philosophy, politics, and performance into a provocative new play.