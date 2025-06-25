ON THE LINE Comes to The Actors Temple Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Harsh Desal and Roberto Nonato in collaboration with Are We In Love Productions will present Shira Behore's On The Line, a darkly funny, tragicomic coming-of-age heist about class, grief, and the stories we tell to survive. Directed by Klara Eales, performances will take place at The Actors Temple Theatre (339 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036) on June 28 at 3PM & 8PM and June 29 at 3PM.

This is the edge of town: a southern summer scorched in secrets, where two broke boys chase a childhood heist and a girl with nothing left inherits everything - except the truth.

Set in the heat-drenched summer of 1992 North Carolina, On The Line follows two boys from the wrong side of town who decide to rob the grandest house in their neighborhood. But when they meet Therese Calloway, a girl with nothing left to lose, their plan begins to unravel, revealing truths about power, inheritance, and survival.

The production stars Harsh Desai, Roberto Nonato, Hannah Rose Doherty, and McCall Davis.

The production features scenic design by Hana Marie Ali and Isabella Pardo, costume design by Charlie Areddy, and lighting design by Klara Eales and Nilton Emilio. Laura Grace Dhillon is the sound designer and stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

