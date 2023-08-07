Noor Theatre Welcomes New Executive Director Ariana Sarfarazi

Noor Theatre has announced Ariana Sarfarazi as its new Executive Director!

This Executive Director role will lead overall operations at Noor, including programming and financial planning— in addition to managing long-term projects and leading operational support for the rest of the team.

Ariana will be working closely with the Noor team, consisting of Sivan Battat (Director of New Work Development), Kate Moore Heaney (Artistic Producer), and Salma Zohdi (Director of Development and Communication), as they work to further Noor Theatre’s mission of uplifting MENA/SWANA theater artists and community.

Noor Theatre's team and board are beyond delighted to welcome Ariana to the community. She will be crucial to grounding and expanding Noor's programming, advocacy, and community engagement work.

The Noor team shared, “Noor is at an exciting moment of growth! After recently witnessing a number of our artists and their work become a part of the larger American cultural tapestry, we are enthused to be creating rigorous programs that open pathways for new artists to develop their work and artistry, and we couldn’t be more excited than to be collaborating with Ariana as we lead this work.”

When asked what excited her about joining Noor, Ariana responded, “I am deeply honored to be joining the amazing Noor team. After many years of breaking through cultural barriers to build a career in the arts, I am beyond grateful to work at the intersection of two fundamental parts of my identity– as a first generation Iranian-American, and a dedicated arts advocate. It feels like I am exactly where I am supposed to be.”

Hiring Ariana was made possible because of a robust search process led by ALJP Consulting in collaboration with Noor’s staff, board and trusted community members.

Ariana Sarfarazi (she/her) is a transactional entertainment attorney who has been named “One to Watch” by Best Lawyers in America. A highly versatile attorney with a diverse skill set, Ariana handles a wide range of entertainment transactions in the theater, film/television, music, and publishing industries. As a theatrical attorney, she represents producers and investors in the development, production, and financing of live stage productions; counsels not-for-profit theater companies and related theatrical organizations; and advises a wide range of creative talent including Tony Award-winning bookwriters, composers, lyricists, directors, choreographers, and actors. Once a proud “theatre kid” herself, Ariana is passionate about marrying her legal education with her deep-rooted love of the arts and social justice to support an evolving industry. Ariana serves on the board of Broadway for Arts Education, is a member of Theatre Producers of Color (TPOC), and is proud to serve as a volunteer pro bono attorney with Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts. She is a graduate of U.C. Berkeley, where she double majored in International Development and Middle Eastern Studies, and The George Washington University Law School.