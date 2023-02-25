Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand

Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand

This is a limited engagement at Theatre Row as part of the United Solo Festival.

Feb. 25, 2023  

Nikki MacCallum's THINGS I KNOW NOW at Theatre Row Adds Second Show Due To Popular Demand

The premiere of "THINGS I KNOW NOW: Adulting for Idiots" has sold out and a second performance has been added on Sunday, March 12, at 4 PM.

This is a limited engagement at Theatre Row as part of the United Solo Festival. Music, lyrics, and stand-up are written and performed by Nikki MacCallum, with direction by Kelvin Moon Loh.

Ever wonder how to get your credit score up? Or how to get your cholesterol levels down? Fear not! Nikki MacCallum is coming to the rescue with "Things I Know Now: Adulting for Idiots," a mix of standup and original comedy songs that will teach you everything you'd wish you'd known before reaching adulthood. From learning how to argue with an airline, to the perils of juice cleanses and coping with loss, this show will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even clarify what a mortgage is.

About Nikki MacCallum*

Nikki MacCallum is a New York City based actress, standup, and musician. She recently headlined the Vermont Comedy Festival as a musical comedian. As a standup, MacCallum tours the country playing venues that range from packed houses in New York City to empty basements in New Jersey. She's a regular at The Grisly Pear and has performed at Birdland, Lincoln Center, and was featured on VH1 and CBS. As a solo performer, she was one of eight artists worldwide selected for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Cabaret & Performance Conference under the Musical Direction of John McDaniel (The Rosie O'Donnell Show)..

"Things I Know Now" is directed by actor/director *Kelvin Moon Loh (Broadway: Sideshow; Spongebob Squarepants; Beetlejuice; The King & I). MacCallum and Loh co-wrote the book to Matchmaker Matchmake I'(M) Willing to Settle! A Musical Guide to Internet Dating, that premiered at A.R.T.'s OBERON in 2011 and went on to have additional productions at N.Y.M.F, Ars Nova, The Merry-go-Round Playhouse (PiTCH Series), and NYU.

This is an equity approved showcase. * These Actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

WHERE: Theatre Row is located at 410 W. 42nd at 9th Ave.

HOW: Tickets can be purchased here.




The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendons THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLE Photo
The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACE
The Why Collective will add a performance of The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space by Bryce McClendon on Saturday March 4 at 2pm, after sold out performances on Friday, March 3 at 7pm, Saturday, March 4 at 7pm EDT, and Sunday, March 5 at 3pm EDT at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director, Kira Simring).
Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films Photo
Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films
Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights Staged Reading Series Photo
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series
The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater.
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance Photo
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance
Shakespeare & Company will stage its first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., presenting the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Kevin G. Coleman at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


The Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACEThe Why Collective Adds Performance For Bryce McClendon's THE SMALLEST SOUND, IN THE SMALLEST SPACE
February 23, 2023

The Why Collective will add a performance of The Smallest Sound, in the Smallest Space by Bryce McClendon on Saturday March 4 at 2pm, after sold out performances on Friday, March 3 at 7pm, Saturday, March 4 at 7pm EDT, and Sunday, March 5 at 3pm EDT at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre (Artistic Director, Kira Simring).
Liv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face FilmsLiv Kirby To Headline SHADOWS For Face to Face Films
February 23, 2023

Liv Kirby (New Amsterdam), an ensemble member and producer at Face to Face Films, will star in their world premiere drama SHADOWS, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, set to begin performances in December at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre / A.R.T. Theaters in NYC.
Actors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading SeriesActors Studio Drama School To Host MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series
February 22, 2023

The Actors Studio Drama School presents its annual ASDS MFA Playwrights' Staged Reading Series. Two new works will be presented on March 4, 2023 at the ASDS Repertory Theater.
Shakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly PerformanceShakespeare & Company Presents Its First Sensory-friendly Performance
February 22, 2023

Shakespeare & Company will stage its first sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m., presenting the Northeast Regional Tour of Shakespeare's production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Kevin G. Coleman at the Tina Packer Playhouse.
Judy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This MarchJudy Dalziel Debuts as Writer / Director With RADIOACTIVE COCKROACH at La Mama This March
February 22, 2023

In a unique and vibrant debut work, Judy Dalziel's “Radioactive Cockroach” navigates the maelstrom that engulfs people when truth-telling collides with formal processes and poses the question “in this travesty of a circus – who is the ultimate ringmaster?”. Emboldened by the #MeToo movement, Wendy calls out the priest who assaulted her youthful self, and the institution that shielded him.
share