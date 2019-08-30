New York Neo-Futurists to Offer New Workshop

The award-winning New York Neo-Futurists will share their wisdom this fall when they offer their Level One Workshop: Function and Fundamentals. This workshop is twelve hours long, stretching over three Saturdays from September 21st to October 5th; all taking place at the 520 8th Ave. location of Ripley-Grier Studios.



The New York Neo-Futurists are pleased to announce the return of their workshop series with Level One Workshop: Function & Fundamentals. Over the course of three weekly, four-hour classes, workshop participants will be taught the foundation of what it means to create art in the Neo-Futurist aesthetic: performing as your authentic self, dismantling the fourth wall, creating task-based theatre, and how to eliminate writer's block. By the end of this workshop, participants will have written, performed, and workshopped both individual and collectively written short plays that can be taken into the world in whichever way they see fit.



The instructors for this Level One workshop will be Neo-Futurists Katharine Heller and Mike Puckett. Katharine is an actor, writer, playwright, storyteller, podcaster and voiceover artist, and has been a member of the New York Neo-Futurists since 2017. She graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN with a BA in Communications and Theater. Her original plays have been produced at Soho Playhouse, Barrow Street Theater and Dixon Place. Katharine is the host of the storytelling podcast Tell The Bartender, and the co-host of The Struggle Bus Podcast: Self-Care, Mental Health and Other Hilarious Stuff. Mike Puckett is a writer, performer, comedian, and Neo-Futurist. He attended Atlantic Acting School through New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. He has been an ensemble member of the New York Neo-Futurists since 2012 and premiered over 100 plays, appearing in The Infinite Wrench, Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind, MUTE, Double or Nothing, and (un)afraid. When not onstage with the Neo-Futurists, Mike performs stand-up comedy and (not simultaneously) tries to learn French.



Creative individuals at all levels of experience are encouraged to enroll.



The New York Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly productive writer-director-performers who create theater that fuses sport, poetry and living-newspaper; non-illusory, interactive performance conveying experiences and ideas as directly and honestly as possible; immediate, non-reproducible events at affordable prices. Since opening in Brooklyn in 2004 the New York Neo-Futurists have premiered over 5,400 plays and have become a down- town New York institution. In addition to performing The Infinite Wrench fifty weeks a year and producing Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind from 2004 until 2016, the New York Neo- Futurists have been a stalwart presence in the Off-Off Broadway community, having won numerous Innovative Theatre Awards and Drama Desk Nominations. Most recently, The Infinite Wrench took home the 2017 Innovative Theatre Foundation Award for "Outstanding Performance Art Production" as well as The 2018 Fresh Fruit Festival Awards with the Honeyberry Award for "Unrecognized Service to the LGBT Community."



For more on The New York Neo-Futurists LEVEL ONE WORKSHOP: FUNCTION AND FUNDAMENTALS, please visit: nynf.org/workshops/

Photo Credit: Anthony Dean





