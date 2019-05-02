New Trish Harnetiaux Play Set for Run At The Lee Strasberg Institute

A new dark comedy by Trish Harnetiaux (Tin Cat Shoes, How to Get into Buildings) and directed by Olivia Songer (SEEDS Resident Director, Rough Magic Theatre Company) will play The Imra Sandrey Theatre at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute (115 East 15th Street) on Thursday May 9, Friday May 10, & Saturday May 11. Harnetiaux is the recipient of The Clifford Odets Ensemble Play Commission, an annual playwriting commission designed to serve large ensembles of emerging actors.

WE ARE NOT WELL

In an attempt to rebrand after a disturbing incident that occurred during the last voyage, the marketing department of the MS Phoenix Rising (née MS Seafoam), a failing American cruise ship conglomerate, calls on an Avant-garde theatre company's production of Ionesco's The Chairs to premiere onboard as they launch their new route through The Bahamas.

The cast of WE ARE NOT WELL includes NYU Strasberg students Suzanne Bowling, Zac Branciforte, Sam Burros, Julia Di Lorenzo, Jenna Fink, Sam Greenspan, Bobbi Johnson, Amanda Elise Lanza, Holly Painter, Sofía Shehab, Deana Taheri, and Jared Youmans.

WE ARE NOT WELL features scenic design by Fufan Zhang, costume design by Madeline Wall, lighting and sound design by Eric Nightengale, choreography by Liza Birkenmeier, original music and musical direction by Riley Thomas, and lyrics by Trish Harnetiaux and Riley Thomas. The production staff includes Production Stage Manager, Marcella Pereda, Technical Director, Joel Soren, and Producing Manager, Blayze Teicher.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets for general admission are $10 ($5 for students), with Gala tickets available for $25. All can be purchased at wearenotwell.eventbrite.com.





