New Trans+ Performance Collective Mirage Auto Depot to Debut Four New Queer Theater And Dance Works

A slate of four queer and ecological theater and dance works developed by trans-experimental collective Mirage Auto Depot are receiving their premiere presentations across NYC this summer from the National Queer Theater, The Brick, The Climate Imaginarium on Governors Island, Creature Space in Gowanus, and Arts Project of Cherry Grove on Fire Island.

WHERE AND WHEN

We Have To Do This..., July 25 & 26, 8pm; July 27, 2pm, Creature Space 400 3rd Ave Suite 2, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Waco Boy Club, August 4th, 8pm, Arts Project of Cherry Grove, 180 Bayview Walk, Cherry Grove, Fire Island, NY 11782

DINNER, September 4, 6, 7, 7:30pm, 9/7 2pm, The Brick Aux Studio, 628 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

The Collective Womb, October 3-5, 5:30pm, Earth Matter, 758 Enright Rd, Governors Island, New York, NY 10004

Mirage Auto Depot is "a trans-experimental incubator and performance [art] collective obsessed with the processes of queer creative community, making and unmaking" and made up of emergent artists already creating a stir in their intersecting subcultures.

From Governors Island to Gowanus, from Fire Island to Williamsburg, four projects developed by Mirage Auto Depot over the last 18-months are breaking onto New York's performance landscape this summer:

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

We Have To Do This Before We Can Do Anything Else, written and co-directed by Raychel Ceciro, with co-direction and design by Logan Gabrielle Schulman. July 25 and 26, 8pm, and July 27, 2pm, presented as part of Common Space at Creature Space, Brooklyn.

Rush Johnston for Dance Enthusiast called We Have To Do This... a "breathtaking... multidisciplinary feat and expression of avant garde art."

Waco Boy Club, written by Mack Lawrence, directed by Logan Gabrielle Schulman. August 4th, 7pm, Arts Project of Cherry Grove, presented by National Queer Theater, Fire Island.

DINNER, written and co-directed by Mack Lawrence, with co-direction by Logan Gabrielle Schulman, and devised by Raychel Ceciro, Agata Cudzilo, Murphy Severtson, Kayla White, and Lulu West. September 4, 6, 7, 7:30pm, and 2pm matinee Sept. 7. The Brick Aux Studio, Brooklyn.

The Collective Womb, written by Alexandra Neuman, with movement direction by Raychel Ceciro and stage direction by Logan Gabrielle Schulman. 5:30pm, October 3-5, Climate Imaginarium at Earth Matter, Governors Island, New York.

In reviewing THE COLLECTIVE WOMB, Rhea Nayyar of Hyperallergic wrote, as "exceptional care and artistry were put into the choreography, props, and presentation the... inaccessible becomes easy to appreciate and uniquely memorable through its engagement of all the senses."