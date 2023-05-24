New Solo Show SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT to Play at The Tank in June

This new solo show leverages the conceit of a one-man show in order to explore what it means to condense a life into a digestible narrative.
POPULAR
Seconds to Midnight. an innovative new solo show by Brandon Darcel & Anastasia Webb is set to play a limited run at The Tank from June 1-4.
"What's the opposite of your life flashing before your eyes? Your future flashing before your eyes? The future is everything that has already happened again, and again."
Arnold sits in his apartment staring at the dam outside his window, waiting for what he's sure is the apocalypse. His future, past, and everything that could have been condense before him as he contemplates:
"what comes next?"
This new solo show leverages the conceit of a one-man show in order to explore what it means to condense a life into a digestible narrative and how the stories we tell ourselves can shape the world around us.
Performances of Seconds To Midnight are June 1st, 2nd, and 4th at 7pm as well as June 3rd at 3pm.
To purchase tickets: Click Here
The Tank is located at 312 W 36th StNew York, NY, 10018United States
SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT
Written by Brandon Darcel & Anastasia Webb
Starring Brandon Darcel
Directed by Anastasia Webb
Produced by Violet Woundy
Costume Design b Maeve Rose
Lighting Design by Lucie Chantepie
Sound Design by Kate-Parker Lentz
Videos
|Charley's Aunt
Trinity Theatre (5/26-6/03) CAST
|WORLD PREMIERE: Billy the Bomber
The Producer's Club (6/02-6/04) PHOTOS CAST
|ROWENA
Teatro Latea (5/30-6/03)
|LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03) PHOTOS CAST
|Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)
|Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31) PHOTOS CAST
|Fertile Ground New Works Showcase
Valerie Green/ Dance Entropy (6/04-6/04)
|Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: POOL
Bohemian National Hall (6/13-6/13)
|UNIQUE: The Show About Disabilities
Magnet Theatre (6/25-6/25)
|Bluebird Salon · Sunday at the Bar with Bluebird
Bluebird Theatre Company (6/18-6/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You