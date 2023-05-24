New Solo Show SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT to Play at The Tank in June

This new solo show leverages the conceit of a one-man show in order to explore what it means to condense a life into a digestible narrative.

Seconds to Midnight. an innovative new solo show by Brandon Darcel & Anastasia Webb is set to play a limited run at The Tank from June 1-4.

"What's the opposite of your life flashing before your eyes? Your future flashing before your eyes? The future is everything that has already happened again, and again."

Arnold sits in his apartment staring at the dam outside his window, waiting for what he's sure is the apocalypse. His future, past, and everything that could have been condense before him as he contemplates:

"what comes next?"

This new solo show leverages the conceit of a one-man show in order to explore what it means to condense a life into a digestible narrative and how the stories we tell ourselves can shape the world around us.

Performances of Seconds To Midnight are June 1st, 2nd, and 4th at 7pm as well as June 3rd at 3pm.

To purchase tickets: Click Here

The Tank is located at 312 W 36th StNew York, NY, 10018United States

SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT

Written by Brandon Darcel & Anastasia Webb

Starring Brandon Darcel

Directed by Anastasia Webb

Produced by Violet Woundy

Costume Design b Maeve Rose

Lighting Design by Lucie Chantepie

Sound Design by Kate-Parker Lentz




