New Short Play HOMECOMING by Meghan Martin to be Presented at NY Winterfest

NY Winterfest will present Homecoming, a new short play written and directed by Meghan Martin. What starts as a cozy porch-lit reunion becomes a tense unraveling, equal parts heart, humor, and emotional landmine.
The play stars Halley Platz and Mark Stephen Kopas as siblings whose easy, sitcom-bright banter slowly fractures under the weight of old habits and unspoken truths. Kopas and Platz lead the piece with a natural, lived-in chemistry that anchors the story's turn from familiar to fraught.
Performances will be at TEATRO LATEA (107 Suffolk St): Thursday, December 4th at 9:00pm, Saturday, December 6th at 12:00pm, and Sunday, December 7th at 8:30pm.
