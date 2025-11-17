 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

New Short Play HOMECOMING by Meghan Martin to be Presented at NY Winterfest

The play stars Halley Platz and Mark Stephen Kopas.

By: Nov. 17, 2025
New Short Play HOMECOMING by Meghan Martin to be Presented at NY Winterfest Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

NY Winterfest will present Homecoming, a new short play written and directed by Meghan Martin. What starts as a cozy porch-lit reunion becomes a tense unraveling, equal parts heart, humor, and emotional landmine.

The play stars Halley Platz and Mark Stephen Kopas as siblings whose easy, sitcom-bright banter slowly fractures under the weight of old habits and unspoken truths. Kopas and Platz lead the piece with a natural, lived-in chemistry that anchors the story's turn from familiar to fraught.

Performances will be at TEATRO LATEA (107 Suffolk St): Thursday, December 4th at 9:00pm, Saturday, December 6th at 12:00pm, and Sunday, December 7th at 8:30pm.

Get Your Tickets here!




Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos