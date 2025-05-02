New Plays For Young Audiences to Present WHORLED AWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsed readings of Whorled Away by Daniel A. Kelin II is presented June 14 at 7 p.m. and June 15 at 2 p.m. at the Provincetown Playhouse. A clash of interests between young cousins. A tiny, endangered species. A beastly chameleon named Roger, and plenty of slime.

This unexpected island forest adventure whisks the young cousins into a world rarely experienced so extremely close-up and personal. Directed by Eric Schmiedl. Best enjoyed by ages 7-12. Free tickets must be reserved here (https://forms.gle/89iR9HAaTQNbZMWG7). Find out more on the script website (https://sites.google.com/nyu.edu/whorledaway/home).

The readings are a part of NYU's New Plays for Young Audience (NPYA), which celebrates its 27th season of nurturing new voices and theatrical styles with free readings of three new works from three TYA playwrights in June 2025. This year's line-up continues the program's legacy of amplifying youth stories and nurturing new works for young audiences. Since its founding in 1998, NPYA has built a legacy of supporting award-winning plays and playwrights, including Laurie Brooks (Deadly Weapons, The Wrestling Season), Finegan Kruckemeyer (Zachary Briddling Who Was Awfully Middling), and José Cruz González (Earth Songs, Super Cowgirl and Mighty Miracle). In addition, Oscar winner Kevin Willmott (co-writer of BlacKkKlansman) worked with NPYA on The Watsons Go to Birmingham (adapted from the book by Christopher Paul Curtis) and Becoming Martin. Many of the more than 50 playwrights who have participated in the program have won prestigious awards, including multiple Distinguished Play of the Year honors from the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. New Plays for Young Audiences is supported by The Nancy and Lowell Swortzell Permanent Fund in Educational Theatre and with thanks to NYU Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.

