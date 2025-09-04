New Play THE BLISS OPTION Comes to The Chain Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Renaissance Theater Company will present the World Premiere of THE BLISS OPTION by Andrew R. Heinze, co-directed with Eva Minemar, at The Chain Theater.

What would you do if you were faced with possibly the last choice you'll ever make? And that choice is a machine that will keep you happy for the rest of your life? In THE BLISS OPTION, Dave has hit rock bottom. Jobless and alone, he's in a mandatory meeting with a government employee who's skilled at getting people to sign "The Bliss Option." Multitudes -- the poor, the ill, the unemployed -- have already entered The Bliss. But Dave resists. Can he be persuaded to sign? Or is there another option?

THE BLISS OPTION stars Mary Murphy (Near Nellie Bly, An Evening with Lola Montez) and Eric Percival (Urban Stage's 100 Saints You Should Know, August Strindberg Rep's Mr. Bengt's Wife) with a production team that includes Christina Shrewsbury (set & art design), Jen Leno (lighting), George Port (visual & sound effects), A. Kasper (stage manager), Tony Lepore (board operator), Elisabeth Karlin (dramaturg), and M.C. Crosby (house manager/box office).

THE BLISS OPTION is made possible by a generous grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

THE BLISS OPTION runs Oct 2 - 12, Thursday - Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2pm with additional performances 10/7 at 7pm and 10/8 at 2pm. The Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street in Manhattan.