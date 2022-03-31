New Play AUSTIN to be Presented at The Tank

Black Petal Theatre Group and The Tank will present "Austin" by Clovis Kapongo later this April. The show will run for two weeks at the theatre for its limited run there, and will hopefully continue in a new home in the near future. The show has been a growing family since before 2019, and has no plans of stopping until its message is heard.

Austin is the story of a young, tormented, man whose traumatic childhood past is horribly awakened when he moves back to his family home in Louisiana along with his fiancée. On the anniversary of his father's death and hours before the devastation that was Hurricane Katrina, Austin is left to care for a mysterious old woman his fiancée had taken in the night before. With nothing but the silence and horrid memories from a dark past, Austin is forced to finally face the secrets infecting his childhood home while being held captive by his guest.

Austin is a southern gothic drama that touches on the unvoiced horrors that plague so many in the black family. The play explores just how traumatic events of the past, especially when unresolved, can manifest a dangerous life of its own, keeping you trapped. Many may relate to Austin's character; someone unwilling to cope with traumas because of the pain latched to it, as well as being someone afraid to show vulnerability in a world that demands a toxic kind of strength. Flooding with themes of freedom, sacrifice, the past, love, family, choices, and etc, Austin is a story hopefully many will appreciate.

The cast is lead by Khye Owens in the title role, supported by Stephanie Kirnon, Duke Williams, Chris Raglin, Justin Winley, Tony-Ann Nelson, Travis Whitaker, and Valerie Alexander. Learn more about the cast on Black Petal Group's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The show is directed by Kabongo himself, with Stage Management by Aiyanna Tumulac, Sound Design by Wade Phelps, Lighting Design by Zachary Dulny, and Makeup Design by Alexis Estrada.

The show dates are:

Thursday April 21 7:00PM

Friday April 22 7:00PM

Saturday April 23 2:00PM / 7:00PM

Thursday April 28 7:00PM

Friday April 29 7:00PM

Saturday April 30 2:00PM/7:00PM

Tickets for the show can be found at blackpetaltheatre.com and thetanknyc.org for $20. The show runs for 2hrs. The Tank Theatre can be found at 312 W. 36th Street New York, NY 10018