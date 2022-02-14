New Musical HEARTBREAKERS IN HELL Releases Concept EP Entitled THE FIRST DATE MIXTAPE

Keri René Fuller, Nick Martinez, Deon'te Goodman and more can be heard on the recording previewing the new musical by Benjamin Halstead and Joey Contreras

Heartbreakers in Hell, a sleek modern-day adaptation of Dante's Inferno by Benjamin Halstead and Joey Contreras, releases a 4-track EP entitled Heartbreakers in Hell: The First Date Mixtape previewing the new work in development.

The project features lead performances by Keri René Fuller (Waitress, Jagged Little Pill, Cats), Nick Martinez (Bat Out of Hell), Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton), Katherine Thomas (Ragtime), Jake Swain (Mean Girls), Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde), Megan Masako Haley (Mean Girls), Nygel D. Robinson (Mexodus), Carl Culley, Tyla Collier (Once On This Island), and composer Joey Contreras with additional vocals by Brian Russell Carey, Carolyn Elise Keller, McKenna Raquel Seckman, Jillian Mitchell and Zachary Scott Prall.

Committed to introducing audiences and producers to this new musical in both dynamic and creative ways, Halstead and Contreras teamed up with BRC Creative to accompany the EP with a set of music videos. The most recent visual, "I Can Be the Bad Guy" featuring Keri René Fuller can be seen below.

The synopsis of Heartbreakers in Hell reads: There are exactly nine ways to break a heart, and there's a special place in Hell for each type of heartbreaker. This modernized, pop-music adaptation of Dante's Inferno intertwines Dante Aligheieri's medieval mythic Hellscape with the realities of modern day dating. We follow Dante, a contemplative poet, as he journeys deeper and deeper into the fiery depths, falling in and out of love with the sinners, monsters, and demons within each circle of Hell. "Ye who enter" should expect an experience like the intimate, conceptual storytelling of the musical Company, erupting with the ferocious grandiosity of a Lady Gaga arena concert.

Heartbreakers in Hell: The First Date Mixtape is produced and mixed by Contreras. Available on all streaming platforms.