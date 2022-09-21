New Improv Variety Show At The Players Theater Features Broadway And Regional Performers

Josh Romeo premieres his new improv variety show at the legendary Players Theatre.

All of the musical and scenic improv is from the top of the performers heads based on suggestions from the audience! Think Who's Line is it Anyway but with America's Got Talent Acts mixed in!

The Josh Romeo Show is a culmination of a lifelong dream of Romeo's. Romeo's love for improv started when he began taking classes with Sharon Paluch in the 6th grade. Since then Romeo has spent countless

hours building improv in various communities. He was apart of the immersive improv experience "Tony

and Tina's Wedding" with Consortium Actors in the summer of 2019, he spent a summer in Sandusky, Ohio as a character in "The Forbidden Frontier" their immersive improv attraction, and is the founder and president of "The Spin Cycle" Wagner College's premiere improv troupe. Bringing improv to the community and world has alway been a big passion of Romeo's.

Romeo says "Throughout my years of performing I have made so many friends that I want bring together so we can all succeed. This is my main inspiration behind the creation of the show. Being able to have an improv show that could be whatever I wanted and get to perform it with my friends has been a lifelong dream of mine. I have been feeling a need to return to my roots and perform in my favorite style."

The show will feature many professional actors and performers from New York City including Josh Romeo, Charlie Richards, Katrina Wischusen, and Andrew King (better known as mud.consumer), and Search for Roxy Hart winner Emma Pittmann will be improvising and renowned Tik Tok tap dancer from the first national tour of CATS, Emily Jeanne Phillips, creator of the new musical The Waiting, Maria Andreoli, and popular drag queen of the north east, Li Moncello, will be the special guests.

Under Romeo's guidance they will perform an evening of musical and short form scenic improv. Everything in the show will be created on the spot from the imaginations of the performers based on suggestions from the audience! Audience participation is not only encouraged, it's necessary!

The Josh Romeo Show LIVE will be performed at The Players Theater in Manhattan. The show will begin at 7:00pm. Tickets can be found at thejoshromeoshow.com/shows as well as discount codes!