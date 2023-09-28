New Experiential Theater Concept Launches In Astoria, Queens

Teatro Pop Up and Actors Barcelona are launching The Dream Playground, a new experiential theater concept that will debut on October 1st, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at 3AM THEATER.

The Dream Playground is a unique evening that combines theater, performance art, shortfilms and music into one immersive experience. The event will feature a variety of performances by emerging actors, directors, and artists, as well as a DJ and BYOB dance party.

"We wanted to create a new way for people to experience theater," said Marinés Soria, creative director and producer of Teatro Pop Up. "The Dream Playground is a place where people can come to see new work, meet new artists, and have a good time." shared Axel Meta, founder of Actors Barcelona.

The evening will begin with a series of short performances by emerging actors Joseph Mio, Milena Cataño, Fabiola Vargas and Axel Meta and will proceed with short films and clips by directors Marc Esquirol, Max Millstein and Evan Frolov. The performances will range in style from traditional theater to more experimental forms of performance art.

After the performances, the venue will transform into a dance party with a DJ spinning music. Attendees are encouraged to BYOB and enjoy the evening.

The Dream Playground is open to everyone and is a great way to experience the best of New York City's arts scene. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at Click Here or through eventbrite: The Dream Playground.

About Teatro Pop Up

Production company that creates emerging pop-up experiences merging the worlds of theater and film. We are passionate about creating innovative and immersive performances that push the boundaries of traditional theater.

Location: 3AM THEATRE: 920 35th Avenue #3N, Queens 11106.

Time: 05:00-9:00 P.M.

Tickets: $20