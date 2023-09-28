New Experiential Theater Concept Launches In Astoria, Queens

the Dream Playground brings immersive theater to Astoria, Queens.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Photo 2 Mayor Adams Convenes NYC's First-Ever Live Performance Industry Council To Discuss Issues Plaguing Industry
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander Photo 4 Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander

New Experiential Theater Concept Launches In Astoria, Queens

Teatro Pop Up and Actors Barcelona are launching The Dream Playground, a new experiential theater concept that will debut on October 1st, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at 3AM THEATER.

The Dream Playground is a unique evening that combines theater, performance art, shortfilms and music into one immersive experience. The event will feature a variety of performances by emerging actors, directors, and artists, as well as a DJ and BYOB dance party.

"We wanted to create a new way for people to experience theater," said Marinés Soria, creative director and producer of Teatro Pop Up. "The Dream Playground is a place where people can come to see new work, meet new artists, and have a good time." shared Axel Meta, founder of Actors Barcelona.

The evening will begin with a series of short performances by emerging actors Joseph Mio, Milena Cataño, Fabiola Vargas and Axel Meta and will proceed with short films and clips by directors Marc Esquirol, Max Millstein and Evan Frolov. The performances will range in style from traditional theater to more experimental forms of performance art.

After the performances, the venue will transform into a dance party with a DJ spinning music. Attendees are encouraged to BYOB and enjoy the evening.

The Dream Playground is open to everyone and is a great way to experience the best of New York City's arts scene. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at Click Here or through eventbrite: The Dream Playground.

About Teatro Pop Up

Production company that creates emerging pop-up experiences merging the worlds of theater and film. We are passionate about creating innovative and immersive performances that push the boundaries of traditional theater.

Location: 3AM THEATRE: 920 35th Avenue #3N, Queens 11106.

Time: 05:00-9:00 P.M.

Tickets: $20




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
THE MAKING OF A GREAT MOMENT Begins Tonight at Urban Stages Photo
THE MAKING OF A GREAT MOMENT Begins Tonight at Urban Stages

Award-winning Off-Broadway theater Urban Stages will produce Peter Sinn Nachtrieb's play The Making of a Great Moment, directed by James Barry, Chester Theater Company's Co-Producing Artistic Director.  Learn more about the production here!

2
TWISTED World Premiere Begins Tonight at Theater for the New City Photo
TWISTED World Premiere Begins Tonight at Theater for the New City

Theater for the New City's world premiere of Joel Greenhouse's TWISTED, a campy comedy with songs, directed by Joe John Battista, with original music by Peter W. Dizozza, begins performances tonight and runs through October 15, 2023. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
THE PICHER PROJECT Begins Tonight At Dixon Place Photo
THE PICHER PROJECT Begins Tonight At Dixon Place

The world premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT begins performances tonight at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) in New York City and runs through October 21, 2023. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
The Center At West Park to Present KISSING FRIENDS By Sheer Spectacle Photo
The Center At West Park to Present KISSING FRIENDS By Sheer Spectacle

Don't miss Sheer Spectacle's Kissing Friends at The Center at West Park. Join a group of young artists as they share their stories of friendship, intimacy, and dreams. Get ready for a theatrical experience filled with dazzling movements and powerful emotions.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING on Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline
Trinity Theatre (9/21-9/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Returning: The Ordeal of Olive Oatman
Opera America's National Opera Center (10/02-10/02)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You