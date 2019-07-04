New Dates Added For SHREW-ED: A ONE SHREW SHOW at UCB

WHAT: SHREW-ED: A ONE SHREW SHOW is a live one-woman show created by and starring actor/comedian/writer/director Caitlin Bitzegaio. To save womankind, Bitzegaio must prove to space aliens that media's portrayal of women is unfair through insane, unique, and never heart-warming solo characters that justify the maligned characters' point of view. Shrew-ed: A One Shrew Show is directed by Matt Gehring. The original run of Shrew-ed has been extended through July.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 10, 7:30pm

Wednesday, July 31, 7:30pm

WHERE: UCB Hell's Kitchen - 555 W 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036

HOW: $9. Purchase tickets here: https://hellskitchen.ucbtheatre.com/show/7252

Caitlin Bitzegaio hails from Indiana, like the kids from Stranger Things, except she's real and hardly ever visits the Upside Down. Caitlin's current live comedy credits include her show Shrew-ed: A One Shrew Show (writer/performer), Toxic Masculinity: The Musical (director), We Stan Together (co-host), and Beers: An Improvised Sitcom (improviser). Her recent television writing credits include The Rundown with Robin Thede on BET, Impractical Jokers, and Project Runway (wild, right?). As an actor, she has appeared on TruTv and Science as well as shorts for Serious Eats, College Humor, Above Average, and UCB Comedy.

One time, she wrote dialogue for Queen Latifah and a dog. But who hasn't, really?

Caitlin is represented by Chris Burns at AGI.





