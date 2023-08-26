New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS in Rep

Performances run from September 7th until September 24th at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Chelsea.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS in Rep

New Ambassadors Theatre Co., recently declared a "stalwart part of the off-off-Broadway scene", will present two full-length plays in repertory, alternating schedules from September 7th until September 24th at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Chelsea. Tickets are $35 and available via EventBrite (Irregulars Tickets, Tight Five Tickets, Gala Tickets) or at Click Here.

On Saturday, September 9th, the matinee will be adjusted to 1pm, and the evening show to 8pm, with the inaugural NATC Gala slotted between at 3:30 PM at the Hudson Guild Theatre Gural space and accompanying art gallery. The gala will include a silent auction, which will be accessible both in-person and online via GiveButter.

Irregulars, written by David Adam Gill, is a modern farce - a comic powder keg set in the Brooklyn brownstone of a deeply dysfunctional Italian American family. Mix in a case of wine, a missing box of ashes, and a mysterious young stranger, and you've got the recipe for an evening of laugh out loud hysteria. This production features Marie Elèna O'Brien, Todd Butera, Eric Svendsen, Mickey Pantano, Saadiq Vaughan, and John Peña Griswold.

Tight Five, written by Jennifer Downes & John Peña Griswold, explores the absurdity of mortality through comedy - when a stand up comedian is told she has 5 weeks to live, a benefactor appears, offering a faustian bargain: achieve all your dreams in your limited time if you hand over control of your life. Featured actors: Jennifer Downes, Priyanka Krishnan, Starr Kirkland, and Chase Naylor.

New Ambassadors is a queer-led, writer-focused company with programming designed to support the creation and production of new works by living playwrights. The mission of NATC is to create a radically inclusive space for LGBTQ+ and marginalized artists, for the production of excellent theatrical events.




