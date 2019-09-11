NYU Steinhardt Presents GYPSY September 19-23

NYU Steinhardt's Vocal Performance program will present the classic musical Gypsy, September 19-23. The renowned show business tale features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Acting faculty member Jessica Bashline will direct NYU's production.

Regarded by many theater professionals as the greatest musical ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success...while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with brass, humor, heart and sophistication. Styne and Sondheim's celebrated score boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You'll Never Get Away from Me," "If Momma Was Married," "All I Need Is the Girl," "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Small World" and "Together Wherever We Go."

The original 1959 Broadway production was co-produced by David Merrick & Leland Hayward, and choreographed and directed by Jerome Robbins. It received eight Tony Award nominations, and went on to run for over 700 performances. The show has since enjoyed four successful Broadway revivals.

NYU's production of Gypsy runs September 19-21 and 23 at 8 p.m. and September 22 at 3 p.m. at the Frederick Loewe Theatre (35 West 4th Street). Tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors. They can be purchased through NYU's Box Office website, or by calling 212.998.4941 or visiting 566 LaGuardia Place (at Washington Square South).

Gypsy features music direction by Joshua Rosenblum, choreography by Maximilien Baud, scenic design by Sylviane Sherwin, costume design by Emily White, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor, sound design by Megan Culley and props by Sven Nelson. The production stage manager is Shannon Stewart. The cast features NYU Steinhardt students Bradwin Amos, Joshua Coates, Carson Davis, Julia Duffy, Amanda Duisenberg, Mallory Fischer, Eli Gonzalez, Clara Hevia, Kelsie Hicks, Joshua Kahn, Fletcher Kim, Jessica Kirschner, Tristan Lesso, Stevie LeWarne, Madison Ligtermoet, Madeline Lukomski, Gabby Piacentile, Chloe Savit, Samantha Sherman, Claire Skelley, Raquelle Viteri, Kiara Wade, Nyla Watson, Rachel Wilson, Garrett Wilson and the NYU Broadway Orchestra.

The NYU Broadway Orchestra offers an unparalleled experience for the next generation of Broadway musicians, providing them with guidance and mentorship, as they work with legendary Broadway music directors, conductors, and performers, allowing them to study, learn and flourish in the world of Broadway. The NYU Broadway Orchestra will next perform in concert at Skirball on Friday, November 22, at 8 pm.

Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions, established in 1925, instructs over 1,600 students majoring in music and performing arts programs. Music and Performing Arts Professions serves as NYU's "school" of music and is a major research and practice center in music technology, music business, music composition, film scoring, songwriting, music performance practices, performing arts therapies and the performing arts-in-education (music, dance, and drama).





