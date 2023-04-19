Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYCB's Chun Wai Chan Stars In New Work To Speak Out About AAPI Hate

Ariel Rivka Dance’s 15th Anniversary Season will be held Tuesday, May 30- Friday-June 2, 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  

NYU Tisch will present Ariel Rivka Dance's 15th Anniversary Season at the Jack Crystal Theater, May 31-June 2, 2023. With a mission to champion collaboration between creatives, the multi-disciplinary program offers two world premieres that spotlight elements of humanity, storytelling, and shared experiences, in addition to the screening of a short film choreographed by the company's founder Ariel Grossman, danced by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Chun Wai Chan.

A collection of short stories set to 19 solo piano movements by composer Stefania de Kenessey, Microvids plays with the barrier between the audience and dancers while offering a series of stories that juxtapose the mundane with the beautiful uncertainty of everyday life. Composed by Kenessey during the COVID-19 pandemic and performed live by pianist Donna Weng Friedman, the range of compositions, each accompanied by an original penned poem available in both Spanish and English, are rhythmically compelling, musically tuneful, and emotionally uplifting. The dance piece was choreographed in 4 separate sections chosen by the dancers and Grossman and then reordered to fit the composer's original score.

What You Want, devised by Grossman and her ensemble of 8 dancers alongside composer Summer Dregs andsupported by Stefania De Kennessy, is a story of personal revolution and self-discovery. Through a female lens, the new work, continued from last Spring's first iteration by the same title, answers questions around identity, agency, limitations, and the importance of finding truth amongst the noise of the world around us. It is a story of a universal struggle met with personal victories and told through intimate duets, revealing solos, and powerful collective displays.

Lastly, the evening offers the first screening of the short film Never Fade Away, choreographed by ARD's founder Ariel Grossman and performed by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Chun Wai Chan. Directed, written, and produced by Donna Weng Friedman, the film brings viewers on a journey alongside a young Chinese immigrant who arrives in the United States full of hopes and dreams in the 1940's. Based on the true story of Friedman's father, narration, music, and dance celebrates legacy and sacrifice and how a radio and a waltz changed his life. The work was created in response to the rising wave of violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals and aims to promote understanding and tolerance among people of all backgrounds.

"This season is about reemerging," notes Grossman. "I am sharing my post-pandemic, post-divorce self with audiences-even as I am still figuring out who that is. Working with dancers who trust their vulnerabilities and bodies is overwhelming in the most beautiful way, and has been healing and hopeful," she continues. "Where am I? How did I get here?" These are two questions that I have tried to answer with new, open, revealing, and collaborative works, Microvids and What You Want. In the process of choreographing and developing new creative relationships, new questions emerged: "What parts of my identity did I choose, and what was imposed on me? When I am forced to be alone with myself, what do I want? What do I want and what do I need? This season is not about concrete answers; it's about sharing space and truth to redefine and reimagine who we are and what we need."




Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor Photo
Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor
The Norton Museum of Art has announced the acquisition of the painting  Portrait of Mrs. Frederick Guest (Amy Phipps) (1905) by American artist John Singer Sargent. The portrait is a generous gift from the sitter's grandson, Alexander M. D. C. Guest, and the Guest family.
Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13 Photo
Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13
Critically acclaimed playwright Christie Perfetti Williams's new play, THE MAGAZINE, will  have its World Premiere at the Sargent Theatre in Manhattan. The timely drama (mixed with  comedy) will have a limited run, May 4 – 13.
Roaring Epiphany Production Company To Debut New Play HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS…in MAY! Photo
Roaring Epiphany Production Company To Debut New Play HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS…in MAY!
On May 20th and 21st, Roaring Epiphany Production Company will present the NYC debut of an all-new work, 'Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!,' written by REPC resident playwright, Steven Hayet, and directed by REPC's Co-Artistic Directors, RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman.
Brian Childers Joins The Cast Of AMT Theaters ON THE RIGHT TRACK Photo
Brian Childers Joins The Cast Of AMT Theater's ON THE RIGHT TRACK
Brian Childers will join the cast of AMT Theater’s new musical, On The Right Track. It features music by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello and is directed by celebrated Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño  with music direction by Katie Coleman. Childers will replace Cody Gerszewski beginning Thursday, April 20, 2023, joining Dana Aber (Off Broadway: An Unbalanced Mind) and David L. Murray Jr. (Recent: The Mountaintop, Songs for a New World). 

More Hot Stories For You


Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart BenefactorNorton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor
April 18, 2023

The Norton Museum of Art has announced the acquisition of the painting  Portrait of Mrs. Frederick Guest (Amy Phipps) (1905) by American artist John Singer Sargent. The portrait is a generous gift from the sitter's grandson, Alexander M. D. C. Guest, and the Guest family.
Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13
April 18, 2023

Critically acclaimed playwright Christie Perfetti Williams's new play, THE MAGAZINE, will  have its World Premiere at the Sargent Theatre in Manhattan. The timely drama (mixed with  comedy) will have a limited run, May 4 – 13.
Roaring Epiphany Production Company To Debut New Play HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS…in MAY!Roaring Epiphany Production Company To Debut New Play HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS…in MAY!
April 18, 2023

On May 20th and 21st, Roaring Epiphany Production Company will present the NYC debut of an all-new work, 'Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!,' written by REPC resident playwright, Steven Hayet, and directed by REPC's Co-Artistic Directors, RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman.
Brian Childers Joins The Cast Of AMT Theater's ON THE RIGHT TRACKBrian Childers Joins The Cast Of AMT Theater's ON THE RIGHT TRACK
April 18, 2023

Brian Childers will join the cast of AMT Theater’s new musical, On The Right Track. It features music by Al Tapper and a book by Tony Sportiello and is directed by celebrated Mexican director Mauricio Cedeño  with music direction by Katie Coleman. Childers will replace Cody Gerszewski beginning Thursday, April 20, 2023, joining Dana Aber (Off Broadway: An Unbalanced Mind) and David L. Murray Jr. (Recent: The Mountaintop, Songs for a New World). 
Metropolitan Brings The East Village Up Close Next MonthMetropolitan Brings The East Village Up Close Next Month
April 18, 2023

Metropolitan Playhouse presents new solo-performances drawn from oral histories of East Village residents May 18 - June 4, 2023.  Directed by Sidney Fortner and Alex Roe, performances  will be in-person at the Playhouse home at 220A E 4th Street.
share