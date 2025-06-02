THE BEIGE WALLS OF NEW YORK CITY To Be Presented At The Players Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Players Theater will present NYC! Short Play Festival 2025, featuring the first New York production of The Beige Walls of New York City by Krista Maria Piccotti, directed by Austin L Carrothers, with Alexandra Byrne and Jolynn Carpenter at the Players Theater (115 MacDougal St. New York, NY) on June 19, 20, & 21, 2025 at 7:00 pm and June 22, 2025 at 3:00 pm.

The Beige Walls of New York City was chosen for the NYC! Short Play Festival 2025 and will be performed on the last weekend of the festival. The festival runs every Thursday through Sunday during June. Each play is NYC-themed and every week the audience will vote on a winner.

The Beige Walls of New York City by Krista Maria Piccotti was developed with Cahill Writers Lab. It tells the story of two sisters, Brooklyn and Sienna, who have opposite, unrealistic perspectives of New York City. Brooklyn shatters Sienna's, Sex in The City type, New York dream when she announces that she's leaving New York to find somewhere less depressing to live.

This event is open to the public. Please reserve tickets at The Players Theater NYC.

