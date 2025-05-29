NYC Premiere Of IT'S BEEN TEN YEARS SINCE EVERYONE DIED To be Presented At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



it's been ten years since everyone died, a new thriller by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz will be having it's NYC premiere at The Tank after a successful world premiere at Open Space Arts in Chicago. The production will be directed by Aaron Clark Burstein (Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza). The show also had a successful Kickstarter campaign, raising over $3k to put on the show fairly and equitably.

Ten years ago, four girls survived mass killings. Today, three people are reunited at a therapeutical retreat for women to cope with their collective trauma... It's a final girl play.

it's been ten years since everyone died stars Avery Ingvarson, Devin Zain, Ross Quinn, and Jess Jaffe. The creative team includes Katie Royse Ginther, Adrian Walker, Casey Lockledge, Emerson Wachnik, Tori Oatway and Hugo Joan Rose.

The show kicks off Pride Month at The Tank, opening on June 1st and closing on June 7th. Tickets are available for purchase on The Tank's website, with tickets ranging from $20 to $35. Use code TOXICYURI at checkout for $5 off your purchase!

