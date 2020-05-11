NYC Children's Theater Comes Back With CREATIVE CLUBHOUSE

NYCCT recently launched a new online digital program for families called Creative Clubhouse. While most of the programming is available to all free of charge, they are offering essential workers as well as any family that has been deeply affected by this crisis to have free access to all paid content.

Creative Clubhouse Stories with Caitlyn:

A digital, interactive & accessible storytime class that mixes books you love with theater games your little one will love - without having to leave home!

When picking books for Creative Clubhouse Stories with Caitlyn, we picked stories that teach emotional intelligence, community building and responsible decision-making in service of our mission to promote children's literacy, and social development through arts-in-education programming and professional theater productions.

Thursday, May 14th | Lottie & Walter

Thursday, May 21st | Jack's Worry

Thursday, May 28th | Be Brave, Little Penguin

Thursday, June 4th | The Rabbit Listened

All classes take place at 11:30am via Zoom. $10 | Free for Essential Workers

Our class does have the option to extend or host private events.



NYCCT Performances - see the schedule of critically-acclaimed family theater performances:

This is Sadie

What do you do when you get up before your parents on a Saturday morning? If you're six-year-old Sadie, you take your favorite stuffed animal on a world-wide adventure, without ever leaving your bedroom!

Streaming online from Thursday, May 7th - Wednesday, May 20th | Ticket Price $10, Free for Essential Workers.

The Little Red Fish

When Jeje is finally allowed to accompany his grandfather to the library, he brings his pet fish in a bowl along with him. But after the fish disappears into a book, Jeje must dive in and travel through the adventure-filled pages to follow his friend.

Streaming online from Thursday, May 21st - Wednesday, June 3rd | Ticket Price $10, Free for Essential Workers.

Love That Dog

Featuring the poetry of Robert Frost, William Carlos Williams, and Walter Dean Myers, Love That Dog is a contemporary story about a boy who discovers the power of his own voice. Based on the book by award-winning author Sharon Creech.

Streaming online from Monday, May 18th - Sunday, May 31st | Suggested Ticket Price $10, Free for Essential Workers.

Interstellar Cinderella

In this futuristic retelling of one of the world's most beloved stories, Cinderella is a space engineer looking to revolutionize space travel with her new invention. When the prince holds a space parade, Cinderella knows it's the perfect opportunity to show him her hyper warp speed engine. But first, she'll have to keep her evil stepmother from throwing a wrench in her plans!

Streaming online from Thursday, June 4th - Wednesday, June 17th | Ticket Price $10, Free for Essential Workers.

New Productions:

Interstellar Cinderella's Lab Discoveries | Coming in June 2020

This is Sadie's New Adventures | Coming in June 2020

Same, Same, Different | Coming in September 2020

Meet the Parent - at Home!

Meet the Parent - at Home welcomes special guest Lisa Spiegel, a nationally recognized child psychologist on Monday, May 18th at 8pm. NYCCT Executive Director, Andrew Frank, will moderate a Q&A with Lisa, featuring all of your burning questions about parenting through and after the Coronavirus crisis.

For the past two years, New York City Children's Theater has been bringing our adult audience members and theater professionals together to talk about their lives as parents through our Meet the Parent series. This program has allowed parents, grandparents, and caregivers to come together to discuss relevant topics, share ideas, and learn from each other.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You