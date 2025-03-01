NO BETTER NEWS to Premiere at NYC Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



No Better News, written and performed by Gael Schaefer and directed by Ria T. DiLullo, will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at The Chain Mainstage. Performances begin April 5th and end on April 19th. The show will run approximately one hour.

"For an hour, someone in need came to the theatre. And the theatre sheltered him." Faced with a devastating diagnosis, Gael realizes she's … friendship-challenged. She loves working with people, but notbeing with people. This new solo play, NO BETTER NEWS, asks: Can theatre have its own healing power? When all else fails, how does your passion sustain your life?

Creative team includes Ariel Estrada (Graphics) and Daniel Scarantino (Technical Director).

Comments