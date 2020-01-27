NANCY DREWINSKY AND THE SEARCH FOR THE MISSING LETTER to Be Presented in FRIGID Festival

In 1960, 9-year-old Robin Bady wrote a pitch letter to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover detailing her qualifications as the next Eliot Ness.

The pint-size Untouchable got a reply from Hoover that shot down her aspirations faster than you could say. "G-Man."

"As you already know, only men can be Special Agents," Hoover informed her. "But women can be secretaries."

But here's where the mystery deepens. Unbeknownst to young Bady, for two years, the FBI-under the aegis of Hoover-terrorized her father, after Sen. Joseph McCarthy branded him a Communist spy-along with 40 other Jewish scientists who worked at Ft. Monmouth.

This was in 1953, a scant few months after the Rosenberg trial; Julius Rosenberg had also worked at Ft. Monmouth.

Now, Bady must unravel the mystery of how the fall-out lingered over her family ... and seeks a missing letter that exonerated her father. Will it be a letter that helps heal her family? Or will it lead to a dead end?

Nancy Drewinsky and the Search for the Missing Letter is a show about one daughter's fearless investigation into her family's past in order to make sense of the present. Bady's account of a time not so long ago is deeply personal, uniquely compelling, and rings an uneasy bell of recognition today.

https://nancydrewinsky.com/

WHO:

Written and performed by award-winning storyteller Robin Bady.

WHAT:

FRIGID New York Festival

WHEN:

WED, FEB 19 @ 5:30 || SAT, FEB 22 @ 6:40 || WED, FEB 26 @ 7:10 || FRI, FEB 28 @ 5:10 || SUN, MAR 8 @ 12:10

Tickets are available at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/nancydrewinsky

WHERE:

Kraine Theater, 85 E 4th St. between 2nd Ave and the Bowery

WHY:

Because 1953 isn't as long ago as you think.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You