Sep. 30, 2022  

N.A. Premiere Of Serge Aimé Coulibaly's WAKATT Comes to NYU Skirball

NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of Faso Danse Théâtre's Wakatt, choreographed by Serge Aimé Coulibaly with live music by Magic Malik Orchestra, on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball.

Wakatt, featuring 10 dancers and three musicians, examines daily reality and social changes through a dance language that starts from internal violence, human instinct, urgency and the need to express oneself. Wakatt, meaning "our times" in the Mooré language of Burkina Faso, is a reflection on the fear-filled contemporary era we live in. At a time when nationalism is on the rise in most parts of the world, the starting point of this new creation is ``the fear of the other." The one who is arriving, the one who is here, the one that they tell us will take our place, our job, our house. Music and choreography take center stage in a constant exchange, with non-stop music written and performed by the musician Malik Mezzadri (Magik Malik), an Ivory-Coast-born French flutist and jazz musician. www.fasodansetheatre

Serge Aimé Coulibaly is a dancer and choreographer from Burkina Faso. He was born in Bobo Dioulasso, and has worked in Europe and the rest of the world since 2001. His inspiration is rooted in African culture and his art is committed to the necessity of powerful contemporary dance. A dance rooted in emotion but also the bearer of reflection and hope. His vigorous expressiveness makes his work universal and finds a response on several continents. Since he founded Faso Danse Théâtre in 2002, Coulibaly has been exploring complex themes, with the desire to offer young people a genuine positive dynamism. His productions have been presented in many theatres all over Europe and Africa and also been invited to several festivals. Faso Danse Théâtre is based in Belgium.

Wakatt will play Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at Wakatt Tickets; by visiting the box office in person, Wednesday - Friday from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; or by calling 212.998.4941. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012.

NYU Skirball mandates proof of vaccination for all audience members, performers, crew, and venue staff. Face masks are strongly suggested. For complete Covid precautions, visit nyuskirball.org.


