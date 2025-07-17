Moxie Arts NY to Present Moxie Incubator Production Of HALF-LIFE By Isabella Waldron

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moxie Arts NY revealed that tickets are now available for the Moxie Incubator production of Half-Life by Isabella Waldron. The production will take place at HERE Arts Center's Dorothy B. Williams Theatre on August 1-3, 2025.

In Half-Life, a conspiracy-prone woman relocates to a small town with her partner, hoping to escape the shadows of a past trauma. But her plan to start over is upended when her assertive new neighbor ropes her into a campaign to hold the EPA accountable for illegally buried nuclear waste leaching into their community. As their fight unfolds, both women must confront what justice truly means to them-and whether it's even a possibility.

Half-Life is directed by Rosie Glen-Lambert, line-produced by Maia Safani, and features performances by Julia Brothers, Becca Gever, Sabrina Liu, and Noah Keyishian. The production is stage managed by Sarah Jones and features scenic design by NingNing Yang, sound design by Padra Cirsafulli, lighting design by Jen Leno, costumes and mark design by Gylanni Carrington, and intimacy direction by Maggie Lee.