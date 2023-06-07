Mills Entertainment And Defector Media Join Forces For NORMAL GOSSIP LIVE

Mills Entertainment, leading producer of live entertainment experiences, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Defector Media for the highly anticipated national tour of "Normal Gossip Live."

Based on the immensely popular podcast, this collaboration will bring the show that has been praised by critics for its "sharp wit," "unflinching honesty," and "ability to make you laugh out loud" to the stage, captivating audiences in major cities across the United States, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, and San Francisco.

The live experience promises an unforgettable evening of juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip as host Kelsey McKinney, producer Alex Sujong Laughlin and special guests dive into the lives and decisions of complete strangers, exploring the tangled web of human connections, secrets, and the power of gossip.

"Normal Gossip Live" takes the raw energy and compelling narratives of the hit podcast and transforms them into an interactive theatrical experience. Through innovative storytelling, a live sonic landscape, and audience participation, the production delves deep into the complexities of human behavior. This collaboration between Mills Entertainment and Defector Media brings together their respective expertise to create an unforgettable fusion of podcasting and live theater.

"Normal Gossip" has been heralded as one of today's best podcasts by "Vulture," "TIME," NPR's "Fresh Air," "Esquire," and more. The podcast from Defector Media is a part of Radiotopia from PRX, an award-winning network of independent podcasters.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Defector Media for the 'Normal Gossip Live' national tour," said Simone Gianfrancesco, Senior Vice President of Live Touring for Mills Entertainment. "The combination of their beloved and incisive podcast and our expertise in producing captivating live experiences is a recipe for a truly unforgettable theatrical event. This partnership allows us to push the boundaries of storytelling and engage audiences in a unique and immersive way."

The national tour of "Normal Gossip Live" will transport audiences into a world where whispers are amplified, secrets unravel, and truth takes center stage. Through a series of interconnected stories, the production offers a fresh perspective on the influence of gossip in our lives, both individually and as a society. With its thought-provoking narrative, innovative staging, and exceptional performances, "Normal Gossip Live" promises an immersive and unforgettable experience for fans of the podcast and live theater enthusiasts alike.

"We are thrilled to see 'Normal Gossip' come to life on stage through this partnership with Mills Entertainment," said Jasper Wang, Vice President Revenue & Operations for Defector Media. "The transition from podcasting to theater is an exciting and natural evolution for our storytelling. We can't wait for audiences to witness the incredible talent and creativity that will bring the 'Normal Gossip Live' experience to the stage."

The "Normal Gossip Live" national tour will kick off in New York City on June 14th. The complete tour schedule, including dates and ticketing information can be found at normalgossiplive.com.

Normal Gossip is a podcast that delivers juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you'll never know and will never meet. The show is hosted by Kelsey McKinney and produced Alex Sujong Laughlin. Normal Gossip is a production of Defector Media.

Defector is an employee-owned sports and culture website founded in 2020 that aims to create a financially stable and independent publication that exists for reasons beyond squeezing out profits.

Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision.