Miller Theatre at Columbia University Continues Holiday Tradition with CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS
This beloved annual tradition at Miller Theatre immerses the audience in the magical world of the animal kingdom, as the celebrated music of Carnival of the Animals is brought to life with charming and unconventional puppetry. Imaginations will be ignited as everyday objects take on new lives as lions, elephants, and birds in this classical holiday treat-sure to delight audiences of all ages.
Recommended for ages 6 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Each person, regardless of age, must have a ticket to be admitted.
Carnival of the Animals is a Miller Theatre at Columbia University production.
Commissioned by Miller Theatre at Columbia University.
From Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey:
"I look forward every year to Miller's unique production of Carnival of the Animals, as it has become a personal favorite and a true definition of a holiday tradition. For the last five years, our original interpretation of this beloved score has grown and evolved, and you won't want to miss this updated production that will ignite the imagination of your entire family."
Creative & Production Team:
Lake Simons, director and designer
Laura Barger, music director
Kate Bashore, lighting designer
Taylor Riccio, director of production
Garrett Rollins, technical director
Performers:
nicHi douglas, narrator
Sikhanyisiwe Mabena, puppeteer
Brendan McMahon, puppeteer
Erin Orr, puppeteer
Rachael Shane, puppeteer
Christopher Williams, puppeteer
Eric Wright, puppeteer
Laura Cocks, flute
Christa Van Alstine, clarinet
Russell Greenberg, percussion
Laura Barger, piano
Ning Yu, piano
Pala Garcia, violin
Joshua Modney, violin
Hannah Levinson, viola
John Popham, cello
Eleonore Oppenheim, bass
For more information visit: millertheatre.com