Miller Theatre at Columbia University Continues Holiday Tradition with CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS

This beloved annual tradition at Miller Theatre immerses the audience in the magical world of the animal kingdom, as the celebrated music of Carnival of the Animals is brought to life with charming and unconventional puppetry. Imaginations will be ignited as everyday objects take on new lives as lions, elephants, and birds in this classical holiday treat-sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Recommended for ages 6 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Each person, regardless of age, must have a ticket to be admitted.

Carnival of the Animals is a Miller Theatre at Columbia University production.

Commissioned by Miller Theatre at Columbia University.

From Miller Theatre Executive Director Melissa Smey:

"I look forward every year to Miller's unique production of Carnival of the Animals, as it has become a personal favorite and a true definition of a holiday tradition. For the last five years, our original interpretation of this beloved score has grown and evolved, and you won't want to miss this updated production that will ignite the imagination of your entire family."

Creative & Production Team:

Lake Simons, director and designer

Laura Barger, music director

Kate Bashore, lighting designer

Taylor Riccio, director of production

Garrett Rollins, technical director

Performers:

nicHi douglas, narrator

Sikhanyisiwe Mabena, puppeteer

Brendan McMahon, puppeteer

Erin Orr, puppeteer

Rachael Shane, puppeteer

Christopher Williams, puppeteer

Eric Wright, puppeteer

Laura Cocks, flute

Christa Van Alstine, clarinet

Russell Greenberg, percussion

Laura Barger, piano

Ning Yu, piano

Pala Garcia, violin

Joshua Modney, violin

Hannah Levinson, viola

John Popham, cello

Eleonore Oppenheim, bass

For more information visit: millertheatre.com





