Mike Iveson, Pete Simpson, Rita Wolf, and More Join BERLINDIA! at The Tank

The Tank has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Berlindia! by Daniel Holzman (Middle School Play), directed by Noah Latty (Kinderkrankenhaus), and produced by Emma Richmond (Lobster). Berlindia! will run July 5–27, 2025 at The Tank's 98 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street).

The cast of Berlindia! will feature Arjun Biju (White Bitches in Delhi), Raquel Chavez (Preexisting Condition), Mike Iveson (What the Constitution Means to Me), Rosalie Neal (Adelia, or the Nose Play), Pete Simpson (Is This A Room), and Rita Wolf (Out Of Time).

Berlindia! will feature Scenic Design by Colleen Murray (Cellino v. Barnes), Costume Design by Sam DeBell (Fiestas Ajenas), Lighting Design by Marika Kent (Not Not Jane's), and Sound Design by Chris Darbassie (The Antiquities).

This world premiere is produced by Parabasis and Emma Richmond, with support from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council and consulting producer Most Unwanted.

You wake up one day and your mother is gone. She moved to Berlin? She moved to Berlin because of techno?

Berlin moved to India? When did that happen? Berlindia! is an epic family quest into the heart of the many cities/nightclubs/couches/people we call home— and what happens when they change.

The performance schedule for Berlindia! is as follows: Thursdays-Mondays at 7pm. Exceptions: there is no Sunday July 13 performance; the Sunday July 27 performance is at 3pm.

