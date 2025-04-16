Midtown International Theatre Festival Announces Grand Return In July 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Midtown International Theatre Festival is set to take place over three weeks in July 2026, the revived MITF promises a diverse and dynamic lineup of theatrical experiences.

The MITF will showcase a wide spectrum of performances, including plays, musicals, cabaret acts (now named in honor of the late Vickie Phillips), and solo shows encompassing stand-up comedy. Productions of all lengths are welcome, from concise one-minute pieces to full-length shows up to 120 minutes. Excitingly, discussions are also underway to potentially include an indie film festival and an art exhibition, further enriching the festival experience.

The original MITF, established in 2000 by Chatterton following the suggestion for a "Midtown Fringe" to complement the downtown scene, ran for 18 successful seasons before its suspension in 2018. MITF quickly became a respected and highly visible platform for independent theatre, even pioneering a festival model of theater rental and shared box office revenue that continues to influence theatre festivals today.

"I am thrilled to bring the Midtown International Theatre Festival back to the vibrant New York theatre scene," says Executive Producer John Chatterton. "My experiences from the original run have informed this revival, and I am eager to create an even larger and more inclusive platform for independent artists. Partnering with Jay Michaels and securing fantastic venues are the first steps in making July 2026 a landmark moment for independent theatre."

Participating in the MITF offers numerous benefits for producers, often at a more affordable rate than producing independently. The participation fee (PF), a down payment against a share of the gross, covers essential amenities such as:

Publicity: Led by Jay Michaels and his team, ensuring broad exposure for all productions.

Rehearsal Time: Allocated technical rehearsal and run-through time.

Storage Space: Limited backstage storage provided at each venue.

Performance Space: Rental of the venue for all contracted performances, including setup and strike.

Technical Director: On-site support during rehearsals and performances.

Lighting Designer: Professional lighting plot setup for each theatre.

Equipment: Access to necessary festival-provided equipment, including an 88-weighted key electronic keyboard.

Air Conditioning: Guaranteed comfort in all performance spaces.

House Management: Staff to manage audiences.

Box Office: Professionally managed ticketing services.

Venue Management: Staff to ensure smooth operations and adherence to schedules.

The Festabill: A full-color program guide for patrons, with advertising opportunities for shows.

Insurance: General liability coverage provided by the festival.

In addition to the mainstage productions, the MITF will feature special events such as the Short Play Lab, showcasing a collection of ten-minute plays, and the newly named Vickie Phillips Cabaret, celebrating the spirit of cabaret performance. Stand-up comedy and staged readings will also be part of the diverse programming.

Next Steps: An application form will be available on the soon-to-be-launched MITF website in the coming weeks. To receive an application directly, please contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com.

The festival anticipates announcing its partner theatre venues before the end of 2025.

John Chatterton has always wanted to be in the theater. When he was about 7, he was onstage in a school play. He tripped on his shoelace, and the audience laughed -- so he did it again. In later years, he migrated to writing, then producing. To make a living, he worked in newspaper production and then technical writing and programming. He finally made a break and started producing full-time Off-Off-Broadway with the Midtown International Theatre Festival (MITF), which ran for 18 years. He's excited for its -- and his -- triumphant return.

