Midsummer Short Play Festival To Raise Funds For The Episcopal Actors' Guild

This summer, the stage is set for bold voices and fresh stories at EAG's Midsummer Short Play Festival! Over the course of four exciting weeks, see four groups of short plays by emerging and established playwrights—from comedy to drama, experimental to heartfelt. You be the judge. Each week, the audience votes for their favorite play, and the winners from all four weeks return for a final encore performance in a spectacular celebration of creativity and community. Join us for a month of discovery, surprise, and theatrical magic. Come once or come every week! New plays. New voices. Your vote.

Featuring new work by Christine Benvenuto, Rose-Marie Brandwein, Jim Brosseau, Anna Theresa Cascio, Maeve Aurora Chapman, Sally Connors, Joni Fritz, Jeffrey Fuerst, Stuart Green, Ally Ibach, Risa Lewak, Pangia Macri, Vincent Marano, Stanley Martin, Mervyn Rothstein, Susan Rowan Masters, Stephen Joseph Olson, Paula Ralph-Birkett, and John F. Sarno.

Tickets: $25. All proceeds raise funds for EAG's charitable services for performers in need.

The Episcopal Actors' Guild was established in 1923 and is a charitable organization offering emergency assistance and career support to professional performers “of all faiths and none.” We also host a full calendar of events and fundraisers including concerts, variety shows, play readings, and professional workshops.