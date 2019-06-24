Midnight Radio Show presents: Enchanted Shadows! at the Gene Frankel Theater, a science fiction fairytale shadow puppet musical!

Tuesday, July 2nd at 7:30pm

The Gene Frankel Theater is about to be host to an enchantment of cosmic proportions. Midnight Radio Show, the creators of "The Enchanted Revolution" are presenting their new fusion performance piece.

Midnight Radio Show, the brooklyn-based theatre troupe specializing in science fiction fairytales with their own unique blend of shadow puppetry & 3D puppets, live original music, dance, whimsical art department, featuring costume designs something akin to an outer space fashion show.

Show Summary:

The Shadow Fairies are poised to invade the sweet world of Sha on a dastardly mission; who but the Space Pirates will answer the call of destiny and attempt to protect the galaxy from roving nightmares and the haunting threat lurking in the shadows?

Written & directed by "multi-faceted creative enchantress" Charlotte Lily Gaspard, with songs by MRS's resident song writers Ezra Bloom, Sabrina Chap & Jessie Davis alongside the otherworldly compositions of Diamondseed; blend with puppetry and dance by Leigh Schanfien, The Dysfunctional Swingers, Sukeshi Dalmia, Giana Gonzalez & Alexis Robbins to cast a spell transporting audiences to faraway worlds.

Credits:

Starring:

Amorelle Applin, Sukeshi Dalmia, Andre Dolezal, the Dysfunctional Swingers, Emily Edwards, Firebird, Charlotte Lily Gaspard, Julia Geromin, Margo Goldstein, Giana Gonzalez, Aaron Halevy, Ridhima Hegde, Dana Jolly, Lily L'Noir, Brendan Patrick McGlynn, Alexis Robbins, LA Rucker, Leigh Schanfein

Engine (Musical Director) Etsuko Tajima

Stage Managers: Kristi Klein & Emily Tabachuk

Additional Choreography: Emily Edwards

Production Stylist: Al Malonga

Poster Design: Andrea Solk

Creatures & Costumes by Wardrobe Breakdown & C. Spot Designs

Written & Directed by Charlotte Lily Gaspard

Enchanted Shadows opens at the Gene Frankel Theater Tuesday July 2nd, 2019

Tickets: https://enchantedshadows.brownpapertickets.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You