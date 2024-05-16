Michael Quinn's Philly Youth Romance GET IT TOGETHER Comes To New York In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hadley Durkee (Sunfish & Other Stories) and Joseph Basquill (Alan at Night) will star in the off-off-Broadway production of Michael Quinn's romantic-dramedy Get It Together in the Siggy at the Flea Theater in November.

Michael Quinn will direct the new play, with Andie Lerner set to produce. The show features music by Echo Kid and Sam Beck.

The play tells the story of Mary Hewitt, an aspiring poet from Philadelphia on the cusp of her life, as she falls for and rages against Harold Kruger, her Main Line paramour she just can't figure out. Set across two nights two years apart, the comedy follows the pair through heartbreak, grief, and anxious desire as they question: What the hell is wrong with my family? Do cheaters ever quit? And who will understand me, if not you?

Director Quinn said in a statement, "They're twenty-somethings confronting adult issues, trying to not become their parents. They're at the juncture between this old world that's getting lost and a new world that hasn't even begun yet. Everything is fresh. It's a great show for New York, where history and the future are constantly at odds, and the only surety is stress."

The play, first workshopped at Boston College under the direction of Scott T. Cummings, comes to New York by way of a 2022 Los Angeles production at the Zephyr Theater.

Tickets

The show will run November 7 to 17, with performance times and design team to be announced at a later date. Tickets for the play will be available in October. Information about the play is available at getittogetherplay.com.

Comments