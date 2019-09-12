Mette Ingvartsten's TO COME (EXTENDED) U.S. Premiere Begins October 25

NYU Skirball will present the U.S. premiere of Mette Ingvarsten's to come (extended), on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball.

With wit and sensuality, political sensitivity and great candor, the U.S. premiere of to come (extended) explores indistinctions between private and public space in regard to sexual representation.

In a performance that disrupts erotic orders, 15 performers merge into a collective group, exploring the notion of individual sexual freedom by working on orgiastic relations. Working directly on how bodies can physically connect, Ingvartsen rethinks the mechanisms of desire by experimenting with sexual, orgasmic and even social expressions. This performance contains nudity and mature themes. Appropriate for ages 18+.

to come (extended) is part of Ingvartsen's ongoing series, the "Red Pieces," that deal with the conjuncture of sexual politics, private and public spheres. In it, she investigates naked and sexualized bodies and their influence on societal structures. The series currently includes 69 positions, 7 Pleasures, 21 pornographies, and the performative conference The Permeable Stage in which a number of artists and theorist were invited to reflect upon, perform and discuss the politics of sexuality and how it travels across borders between public and private space.

Mette Ingvartsen is a Danish choreographer and dancer. Questions of kinesthesia, perception, affect and sensation have been crucial to most of her work, which includes several site-specific projects that have been seen around the world. Her works include 21 pornographies, to come (extended), 69 positions, The Artificial Nature Project, The Extra Sensorial Garden, and many more. Mette was artist-in-residence at the KAAITHEATER in Brussels from 2013 till 2016. She teaches and gives workshops often related to developing methodologies within choreographic practices. Since 2005 she has been working on "everybodys," an ongoing collaborative project based on open source strategies, aiming at producing tools and games that can be used by artists to develop work. metteingvartsen.net

NYU Skirball, located in the heart of Greenwich Village, is one of New York City's major presenters of international work, and has been the premier venue for cultural and performing arts events in lower Manhattan since 2003. The 800-seat theater, led by Director Jay Wegman, provides a home for internationally renowned artists, innovators and thinkers. NYU Skirball hosts over 300 events annually, from re-inventions of the classics to cutting-edge premieres, in genres ranging from dance, theater and performance arts to comedy, music and film.

NYU Skirball's unique partnership with New York University enables it to draw on the University's intellectual riches and resources to enhance its programming with dialogues, public forums and conversations with artists, philosophers, scientists, Nobel Laureates and journalists. www.nyuskirball.org.

To come (extended) will play Friday, October 25 and Saturday October 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets begin at $35 and can be purchased online at www.nyuskirball.org, by phone at 212.998.4941, or in person at the Box Office, 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square: Tuesday-Saturday, 12:00-6:00 P.M. NYU Skirball is located at 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square, New York, New York 10012. www.nyuskirball.org





