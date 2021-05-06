Mary Dimino Will Debut SUPERSIZED COMEDY on Metropolitan Zoom This Weekend

Metropolitan Zoom and producer Bernie Furshpan will present SUPERSIZED COMEDY: They're FLABulous! MAC award winning comedian Mary Dimino's latest creation is set to debut Saturday May 8th on the premiere virtual venue.

Mary Dimino is writer and performer of two hit off-Broadway one- woman plays SCARED SKINNY, which won Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival, and BIG DUMMY, which won a United Solo award of Theatre Row. Ready to pen a third, Dimino set out to create a new solo show. But with the global pandemic keeping us more and more isolated, Dimino decided to expand her idea taking it from a one woman show and to a comedy troupe called SUPERSIZED COMEDY.

SUPERSIZED COMEDY: They're FLABulous! explores perceived beauty standards of society through stand up, improv, song, funny characters, and musical comedy. Along with creator Dimino herself, the cast includes Randi Kaplan, a finalist in Last Comic Standing. Kaplan has been seen on The Tonight Show, At Home with Amy Sedaris, The Iliza

Schlesinger Sketch Show and the new Tina Fey series Girls5eva currently seen on Peacock.

Tracy Rosenberg, the next addition to the cast, has been seen in the off-Broadway hit My Big Gay Funeral. She has appeared at The Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, and in the new streaming Series A Jewish Mother & A Latina.

Mary Dimino is a familiar face on television, her credits include Comedy Central, NBC's Today, FOX's Laughs, The Dr Oz Show, sketches on The Late Show and dozens of national commercials.

Tickets for Supersized Comedy are $15 General, $20 VIP Meet & Greet. The show is Saturday May 8th at 7pm on Metropolitan Zoom. Link for ticket purchase is:

https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/supersized-comedy-050821/dates/May-08-2021_at_0700PM